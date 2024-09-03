FCB India appoints Punit Singh as Chief Strategy Officer

Delhi: FCB India, part of the FCB Group agencies in India has announced the appointment of Punit Singh as Chief Strategy Officer.

Singh brings nearly two decades of experience across the landscapes of startups, global giants, media powerhouses, and creative agencies. His portfolio depicts work on brands, including Google, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Volkswagen, Visa, Pepsi, P&G, and Pernod Ricard.

His last role was as Head of Planning—Strategy, Brand, Digital, and Communications (North) with Dentsu Creative.

Speaking on the appointment Ashima Mehra, CEO FCB India, said, "I am delighted to welcome Punit Singh to our team as Chief Strategy Officer. His exceptional blend of innovative thinking and deep understanding of consumer behaviour and technology aligns seamlessly with our commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities. Punit's profound understanding of market dynamics and consumer behaviour will be instrumental in driving our vision forward. I am confident that his leadership will not only strengthen our strategic initiatives but also enhance our ability to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Here's to a future filled with transformative growth."

Singh said, "I'm thrilled to be joining Dheeraj, Ashima, and Mayuresh, along with the incredibly talented folks at FCB India. The agency's reputation for groundbreaking creative work and forward-thinking approach is truly inspiring. I'm excited to collaborate with the team to develop work that delivers exceptional results for our clients. Together, I believe we can unlock the full potential of creativity to build even stronger brands in this dynamic marketplace.”