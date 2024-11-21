FCB India appoints Anupam Chauhan as EVP

New Delhi: FCB India has appointed Anupam Chauhan as Executive Vice-President.



Chauhan has over two decades of experience working with brands like American Express, SC Johnson, Aviva, Nestlé, Reckitt, Beam Suntory, Coca-Cola, and Zomato.



Ashima Mehra, CEO of FCB India, said, "I am delighted to welcome Anupam Chauhan to the FCB family as Executive Vice President. With a career spanning over 20 years and a track record with top global brands, Anupam brings a wealth of expertise to the team. His role in leading Reckitt's South Asia and Southeast Asia Power of 1 hub in Thailand, where he oversaw an extensive portfolio, speaks volumes about his leadership and vision. This strategic addition underscores our bold growth vision and commitment to driving transformative impact for the company and our partners."



Chauhan commented, "I am excited to join FCB India at such a transformative time for the agency. FCB India has the coolest brands and equally fun and talented teams to collaborate with. The passion to deliver great work that speaks for itself is truly infectious. With the leadership of Dheeraj, Ashima, and Mayuresh, I'm confident we will craft game-changing campaigns that drive business success and make a lasting impact for our clients."