FCB Group India names Aanandita Banerjee as Head of Production for 456 Studios

New Delhi: FCB Group India has appointed Aanandita Banerjee to lead productions under the 456 Studios banner, FCB's dedicated production unit.

The appointment comes as FCB Group India continues its growth trajectory, achieving a 15-20% revenue increase and securing $8 million from new business successes in 2024.

Globally, 456 Studios has been a key driver of FCB's creative excellence, with more than 55% of the network's globally awarded work developed in collaboration with its production teams.

Banerjee has led large-scale creative and production initiatives for brands such as Mondelez, Spotify, Reckitt, Haleon, ITC, Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Diageo, Veeba, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Hero, Dabur, and boAt.

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO of FCB Group India & South Asia, commented, "Aanandita's appointment strengthens our vision for 456 Studios as a leader in production excellence. At FCB, we believe creativity is an economic multiplier, and with her at the helm, we are poised to set new benchmarks—crafting content that seamlessly blends storytelling, scale, and effectiveness."

“At FCB, production is not just about execution—it’s about transformation. With 456 Studios, we are redefining what’s possible, bringing together craft, technology, and creativity to deliver world-class storytelling at scale. Our ambition is to create a global production ecosystem that not only amplifies creativity but also drives real business impact for our clients. FCB Group India is a powerhouse, and I am thrilled to have Aanandita leading the way with us as we set new benchmarks in production excellence,” added Kerry Hill, EVP, Global Director of Production, FCB.

Banerjee said, “Production isn’t merely a support function—it’s a catalyst. It amplifies creativity, enhances storytelling, and drives genuine impact when executed properly. At FCB, I’m thrilled to champion this approach and ensure that production takes a leading role in the group’s transformative journey. Under Dheeraj’s leadership, bold thinking flourishes, and I look forward to contributing. I’m profoundly passionate about innovation—be it through AI or reimagining production for today’s platform-driven world. The fusion of technology and human creativity presents immense potential, and I’m eager to bring that vision to life at FCB.”