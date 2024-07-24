FCB Group India appoints Kartikeya Tiwari as Creative Digital Partner

Delhi: FCB announced the appointment of Kartikeya Tiwari as Creative Digital Partner, FCB Group India. In this role, Tiwari will help shape the digital capabilities, product and talent across the agencies in the group.

Tiwari previously served as the National Creative Director (NCD) at FCB Kinnect. He worked on campaigns such as 'Vigil Aunty' for HDFC Bank, 'Chatpat' for SOS Children's Villages of India, Brave New Art for Lenovo, etc.

Commenting on this appointment, Dheeraj Sinha, FCB Group CEO, India and South Asia, said, "Kartikeya's appointment as Creative Digital Partner is a strategic move to enhance our new-age digital capabilities further. This appointment reflects the agency's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and delivering cutting-edge and future-forward solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

“This role is a very interesting challenge in my career. I'm very excited to bring new-age creative thinking and techniques to the table for a very diverse set of FCB brands. I hope we can create impactful and purposeful work together. Our creative capabilities, coupled with our strong foothold in digital, are a recipe for impact. I'm eager to cook for our clients," said Tiwari on his appointment.