FCB Group India appoints Hariharan Nurani as CFO

New Delhi: FCB Group India appointed Hariharan Nurani as its Chief Financial Officer.

Nurani began his career with companies such as Ogilvy, Mudra, and GroupM. Over the years, he has honed his skills in financial planning, risk management, and operational excellence.

Dheeraj Sinha, FCB Group CEO, India & South Asia, commented, "FCB in India is on an incredible growth trajectory—we witnessed a remarkable surge in revenue and new business wins last year, setting the tone for the new-age agency we are building. Hari’s financial leadership is pivotal as we scale with agility and sharpen our creative and business impact. His expertise will be instrumental in driving our next phase of expansion, ensuring that we continue to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in this dynamic industry."

Nurani expressed his enthusiasm about joining FCB Group India, stating, " I’m truly excited to join FCB Group India at such a dynamic time in its journey. As the agency evolves into a future-focused powerhouse driven by creativity and innovation, this opportunity was one I couldn’t resist. I look forward to contributing to its ambitious growth plans and strengthening the financial framework to fuel its next chapter.