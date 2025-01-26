FCB Group India adds 14 new clients, secures over $2 mn in business

New Delhi: FCB Group India announced the onboarding of 14 new clients across its agencies, contributing to more than $2 million in business.

Among the recent additions to the agency's client roster are Mountain Dew ( Pakistan), Sanofi-Dulcoflex, Tasty Bite, Wagh Bakri and Torrent Electricals.

These brands represent a diverse range of industries, including FMCG, healthcare, food, beverages and power.

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO of FCB Group India, said, "Our approach as a new-age agency is grounded in leveraging the power of data and technology, coupled with creativity, to solve real-world challenges. These new wins highlight the trust brands place in our ability to deliver work that moves the needle and sets industry benchmarks. We look forward to building impactful partnerships with these incredible brands."