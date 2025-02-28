Faye D’Souza to deliver AAAI Subhas Ghosal Memorial lecture on March 5 in Mumbai

New Delhi: The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the Subhas Ghosal Foundation (SGF) announced that the AAAI Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture 2025 will be delivered by Faye D’Souza, an independent digital journalist, on March 5 at St. Regis, Mumbai.

The Subhas Ghosal Foundation was set up decades ago, soon after the passing away of Subhas Ghosal, by a band of senior professionals.

One of the primary objectives of the Foundation is to promote the professional values. With the collaboration of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), the Foundation has been hosting the AAAI Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture' series for several years, wherein leaders like Rajan Anandan, Uday Shankar, Ronnie Screwvalla, Aroon Purie, Sudhir Sitapati have delivered motivational and informative talks.

Sam Balsara said, “We live in a world where news and views play a very important role in our day-to-day life; Faye D’Souza with her rich experience as a fearless journalist will share the challenges and opportunities for independent journalists and what this trend means for the future of information, democracy and the public’s role in shaping the narrative. I am sure it will be a very insightful talk. We also welcome a new sponsor this year, Amazon MX Player.”

Prasanth Kumar, President, AAAI stated, “Faye D’Souza is well known for her blistering overage of issues that touch the lives of common people and AAAI is delighted that she has agreed to deliver the Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture.”

Advertising, marketing, media and digital professionals may write to aaai@aaai.in to receive an invitation.