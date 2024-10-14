Fashor onboards Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador; launches “Dil Se Indian” campaign

New Delhi: Fashor, an Indian women’s ethnic and fusion-wear brand, announced Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan as the official face of the brand. Khan’s association with Fashor begins with the launch of their latest campaign, “Dil Se Indian,” which celebrates the cultural diversity and traditions of India.

As part of this new journey, Sara Ali Khan will continue to represent Fashor in upcoming campaigns that highlight the beauty of Indian traditions while infusing them with modern sensibilities. The "Dil Se Indian" campaign will be featured across Fashor’s digital platforms and leading online marketplaces, including Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, and Ajio, as well as Fashor's website and mobile app. The brand is also set to expand its presence offline with plans to open over 100 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) across India in the coming years.

Speaking about her new role as Fashor’s brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan said, “Fashor's stylish ethnic wear has always resonated with me. I love how they blend modern silhouettes and prints with traditional Indian craftsmanship to create looks that are perfect for any occasion. I’m excited to represent a brand that empowers women to express their ethnicity in new and creative ways.”

Vikram Kankaria, Co-Founder and CEO of Fashor, shared his thoughts about the brand’s collaboration with Sara Ali Khan, stating, "Sara Ali Khan is the representation of everything Fashor stands for—authenticity, individuality, and cultural pride. Her personality and connection to Indian traditions resonate with the modern Indian woman. With ‘Dil Se Indian,’ we are celebrating the pride and beauty of being Indian, not just through fashion but in the way we live our everyday lives. Having Sara as the face of Fashor amplifies our message and helps us connect with women who cherish their heritage while embracing modernity. We look forward to creating more campaigns that reflect this blend of tradition and contemporary style."

The collection brings together a fusion of prints, cuts, and traditional Indian techniques, designed for women who want to embrace their cultural roots while staying fashion-forward. It offers versatile pieces that transition from everyday wear to festive occasions, with sizes ranging from S to 5XL, ensuring that Fashor’s offerings are inclusive and accessible to women of all body types.