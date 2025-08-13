Famous Innovations onboards Saurabh Sabikhi, Lakshiyta Singh, Chaitanya Lekhwani at Delhi office

New Delhi: Famous Innovations has announced three senior appointments in its Delhi office.

Saurabh Sabikhi has joined as Executive Creative Director – Copy. A 17-year advertising professional, he has worked with agencies including JWT, Cheil, Lintas, and Media Monks, crafting campaigns for Amazon, Tata Tea, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Dabur, Havells, and more.

Lakshiyta Singh has joined as Planning Director in Gurgaon. With over a decade of experience in real estate, fintech, FMCG, personal care, consumer durables, F&B, and lifestyle, she has led brand transformations, GTM launches, and digital-first campaigns for brands like Bajaj, Shriram, Dabur, Nexus, and Blackstone.

Chaitanya Lekhwani has joined as Senior Creative Director – Copy, bringing 15+ years of experience across advertising and media, with work spanning ESPN, CNN India, DailyO, and campaigns for H&M, Toshiba, Vh1 Supersonic, Sleepwell, Dabur, Pulse, and Orient Bell.

Commenting on the appointments, Sumit Chaurasia, Creative Head – Delhi, said, “Delhi has always been a powerhouse for Famous, and these appointments reflect our ambition to push the creative and strategic bar even higher. Each of them brings deep expertise and a distinct perspective, and I’m excited to see the impact they will create for our clients.”