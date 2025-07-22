Famous Innovations gets communications mandate for World Pickleball League

New Delhi: Famous Innovations has bagged the communications mandate for the World Pickleball League (WPBL), the franchise-based professional league dedicated to the growing sport of pickleball.
Famous Innovations will take on the task of crafting the league’s personality, building a tone of voice that’s young, bold, and irreverent. The agency’s responsibilities span end-to-end content strategy, real-time storytelling, social-first video formats, trend-led engagement, influencer activations, and day-to-day management of WPBL’s digital channels.
Gaurav Natekar - Founder & CEO, World Pickleball League, said, “We’ve always believed that building a modern sports league isn’t just about the game on the court; it’s also about the stories, the energy, and the culture you create around it. As WPBL works on building the Pickleball ecosystem in India into a way of life, we are committed totalling with partners that share our enthusiasm and vision. With their understanding of digital, content and culture, Famous Innovations is well positioned to help us shape a league that’s bold, fresh and deeply rooted in community.”
Shiv Sethuraman - Chief Transformation Officer, Famous Innovations, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with WPBL to shape the voice of one of India’s most exciting new sporting ventures. As an agency, we’ve always loved the energy and emotion that sports bring to the table — and we see WPBL as a unique opportunity to build a cultural movement, not just a league. It’s not every day that you get to define a sport’s presence from the ground up, and we’re all in.”