Famous Innovations appoints Shiv Sethuraman as Chief Transformation Officer

New Delhi: Famous Innovations has appointed Shiv Sethuraman as Chief Transformation Officer.

Sethuraman has held senior leadership roles at companies, including Managing Director at Ogilvy Paris, Group CEO at TBWA\India, and President, Cheil South West Asia.

His career spans India, France, and Asia, encompassing work with global brands such as Louis Vuitton, Cadbury, and adidas.

Shiv Sethuraman said, "In the post-network world we live in, independent agencies are best placed to drive real change - they're faster, hungrier, and closer to the work. Famous has the right mix of creativity, ambition, and culture. I'm excited to join the journey as we scale new heights together."

Raj Kamble, Founder & CCO, said, "Shiv is that rare blend of global pedigree and entrepreneurial mindset. As we look to grow without losing our creative soul, I'm confident that Shiv will help us widen our impact while staying true to who we are."