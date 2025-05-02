Advertisment

0

Advertising

Famous Innovations appoints Saurabh Sabikhi as Executive Creative Director

Before joining Famous Innovations, Sabikhi worked for two years in Media.Monks as Creative Director. He also worked at organisations like Mullen Lintas, Adept Media, Cheil India

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Famous Innovations Saurabh Sabikhi
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Saurabh Sabikhi has joined Famous Innovations as Executive Creative Director. 

Sabikhi shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post saying, “Honoured to join Famous Innovations as their Executive Creative Director and will be partnering Sumit Chaurasia as their Creative Head for Delhi.”

Before joining Famous Innovations, Sabikhi worked for two years in Media.Monks as Creative Director. He also worked at organisations like Mullen Lintas, Adept Media and Cheil India.

Sabikhi has 10+ years of industry experience working as a copywriter and creative director.

advertising creative director Famous Innovations
Advertisment
 