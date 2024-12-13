Experiential marketing agency Brand Street Integrated expands into govt sector

New Delhi: Brand Street Integrated, the experiential marketing agency, has announced its expansion into the government sector with the acquisition of projects for Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

For IOCL, Brand Street Integrated focused on enhancing the corporation’s brand visibility in trade environments through a combination of wall paintings, signage, and strategic merchandising. These initiatives were designed to reinforce IOCL’s identity in high-footfall areas, ensuring consistent engagement with consumers and traders alike.

The collaboration with Bank of Baroda extended beyond traditional branding efforts to include corporate merchandising, aimed at strengthening the bank’s connection with its employees. This initiative included the design and distribution of branded corporate merchandise—ranging from personalised kits to functional and symbolic items.

Surendra Singh, CEO of Brand Street Integrated, "We are thrilled to enter the government sector by collaborating with two of India’s most esteemed organisations—BoB and IOCL. These projects are a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering creative and impactful solutions tailored to our clients’ needs. By applying our expertise in experiential marketing, we aim to create value-driven campaigns that resonate with both the brands and their audiences. This expansion signifies a new phase of growth for us, as we continue to diversify our portfolio and explore untapped opportunities.”