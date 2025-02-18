Experience Commerce gets social media mandate for Invecto Technologies

New Delhi: Experience Commerce, a full-service digital marketing agency within the Cheil Network, has won the social media mandate for Invecto Technologies, an IT solutions provider specialising in digital transformation and enterprise IT services.
Under this mandate, Experience Commerce will develop and execute a social media strategy, focusing on strengthening brand trust, customer engagement, and thought leadership.
The agency will craft brand narratives, showcase customer success stories, and amplify Invecto’s contributions to the IT sector.
"We are excited to partner with Invecto Technologies to elevate their social media presence and digital storytelling," said Bhawana Daga, VP - Growth at Experience Commerce. "Through strategic content, trend-driven campaigns, and audience engagement, we aim to position Invecto as a trusted leader in IT solutions, helping them connect meaningfully with their stakeholders."
The social media strategy will include content IP development, campaign storylines, stakeholder communication plans, trend analysis, and performance-driven digital execution. By integrating dynamic formats such as Reels, LinkedIn Thought Leadership, and Interactive Content, the agency will maximize brand reach and engagement.
“As we continue to drive digital transformation for businesses, it is essential for us to communicate our vision effectively,” said Avinash Kumar, Co-Founder at Invecto Technologies. “Experience Commerce’s expertise in social media strategy will help us create a strong, impactful digital presence that reflects our values and industry contributions.”