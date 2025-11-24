Excellent Publicity unveils AI adtech platform, eyes Rs 200 crore in 2 years

New Delhi: Adtech company Excellent Publicity has launched ExcellentPublicity.ai, which it claims is India’s first unified AI-powered advertising suite aimed at managing the entire campaign lifecycle on a single platform.

The all-in-one tool is designed to handle strategy, content creation, media planning, budgeting, research, reporting and real-time execution within one interface, without the need for multiple tools or vendor-heavy processes.

It will be available to startups, MSMEs, corporates, government bodies, agencies, global organisations and independent creators across markets where the company operates, including India, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Canada.

The company, which reported more than Rs 102 crore in revenue in FY24–25, is targeting Rs 200 crore in the next 24 months on the back of its AI-led SaaS play. It has also set a goal of onboarding 1 million users by 2028.

Positioned as a complete advertising ecosystem, ExcellentPublicity.ai allows users to build brand kits, campaign calendars, social media content, marketing concepts, competitor reports and budget projections while planning campaigns across offline and digital media.

The company says the platform has been trained on 14 years of performance data from over 3,00,000 campaigns. Using this data, its “smart cost intelligence” layer compares media prices, flags overspending, anticipates ROI and offers recommendations that are rooted in actual campaign history rather than generic AI output.

“Our aim is simple: build a system where a New York-based brand can run a campaign in Mumbai through our portal. No geographical barrier, no dependency, just seamless advertising at a global scale,” said Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder, Excellent Publicity.

“Advertising shouldn’t be a privilege. Every business needs it, but it shouldn’t require an MBA, a massive team or a giant budget. With ExcellentPublicity.ai, it no longer does,” he added.

The platform operates on a credit-based model with $10, $20, $50 and $100 packs, allowing users to scale their spending according to their needs. New users receive complimentary credits on sign-up to start using the system without an upfront payment. The company says this model is intended to work for freelancers and small businesses as much as for large organisations.

While metros such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru remain important, Excellent Publicity is placing a strong emphasis on Tier 2, 3 and 4 markets, which it expects will drive a “significant majority” of new customer additions between 2026 and 2028.

With a no-jargon interface, the platform is pitched as a tool that can give first-time advertisers and large enterprises the same strategic leverage, enabling them to plan and execute campaigns without large in-house teams or long-term agency retainers.

Excellent Publicity began over a decade ago with a small investment of Rs 75,000, inspired by observing ad consumption inside auto-rickshaws. Over time, it has grown into a tech-led media solutions company that it says has delivered more than 3,00,000 campaigns for over 5,000 brands, with access to over 3,00,000 media services across TV, radio, print, digital and outdoor.

The company is currently bootstrapped and profitable but remains open to strategic investments to accelerate international expansion and deepen its adtech stack, especially in markets across MENA, the US and Canada.