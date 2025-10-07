Excellent Publicity launches pro bono programme for early-stage startups

New Delhi: Excellent Publicity, an ad-tech SaaS agency, has launched a pro bono consultation programme to guide and mentor early-stage businesses in India.

The initiative targets startups less than a year old or generating under Rs 1 crore in annual revenue, offering free strategic consultations on brand building, marketing, and business growth. The programme is designed to provide early-stage entrepreneurs with guidance often unavailable to new ventures, particularly in highly competitive markets.

“At the beginning of our own journey, we had no one to turn to,” said Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder of Excellent Publicity, who will personally lead the initiative.

“Within our first 10 months, we faced setbacks and financial losses that nearly broke us. We were fortunate to rebuild, but not everyone gets that chance. This program is our way of ensuring that new entrepreneurs don’t feel as alone as we once did.”

Consultations will be offered through dedicated one-on-one sessions, with entrepreneurs free to implement the insights gained without obligation. Interested participants can register via the “Startup Consultation” page on Excellent Publicity’s website.

“This isn’t about profits, it’s about purpose,” Vaishal added. “One entrepreneur finding their way forward can spark jobs, opportunities, and growth for many others. We want to create that ripple effect.”

While currently planned as a one-time programme, Excellent Publicity has indicated it could be expanded depending on the initiative’s impact.