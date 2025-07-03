Ex-MullenLowe Lintas leader Naveen Gaur launches Fairway Consulting

New Delhi: Advertising industry leader Naveen Gaur has launched Fairway Consulting, marking his entrepreneurial debut after a three-decade-long career in the communications industry.

The new venture aims to provide incisive, business-oriented advertising and marketing consultancy services to brands navigating an increasingly complex consumer landscape.

Gaur brings with him over 30 years of experience, including a 15-year tenure at MullenLowe Lintas Group, where he most recently served as Group COO – Growth & Innovation.

He first joined the agency in 2010 as Branch Head of Lowe Lintas Delhi and played a key role in driving business transformation, strategic planning, and innovation across the network.

Speaking to BestMediaInfo, Gaur said the decision to launch his own firm had been in the works for some time. “It’s time to build something that truly reflects my understanding of the market and its real needs,” he noted.

Fairway Consulting is positioned to fill a critical gap between brand strategy and execution, an area Gaur believes many agencies fail to address effectively. “There’s a clear need for partners who not only understand marketing but also the business and consumer pain points that drive real impact,” he said.

The name Fairway is inspired by golf, representing the clear, focused path between the tee and the hole. Gaur said the metaphor aligns with his intent to provide brands with clarity, precision, and goal-oriented execution.

Throughout his career, Gaur has worked with brands such as Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Google, Bacardi, Flipkart, and Maruti Suzuki, helping shape their marketing journeys in India. He has also held leadership roles at McCann India, where he served as Chief Growth Officer and Business Director, and at DDB Mudra.

Fairway Consulting is slated to commence operations in early August 2025.