Eurosport India onboards Shikhar Dhawan as MotoGP brand ambassador

Delhi: Eurosport India announced the appointment of Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the brand ambassador for MotoGP in India.

Dhawan is featured in Eurosport India's latest campaign, 'Face Kar Race Kar.’

Expressing his excitement, Dhawan shared, "Partnering with the prestigious MotoGP as its India Ambassador is a remarkable honour. The growing excitement around MotoGP in India is truly thrilling, and it feels like a full-circle moment for me, especially when I think back to my days riding my favourite bike through the streets of my hometown, Delhi. My journey as a cricketer born and raised in this vibrant city adds a personal connection to this new role with Eurosport India. Through their sports platform Eurosport India, Warner Bros. Discovery has been a beacon for world-class sports, consistently delighting our ever-expanding sports fanbase. What excites me most is the potential we have to introduce MotoGP to new audiences across India. Together, we aim to inspire and engage fans with the exhilarating world of MotoGP.”

Amitesh Shah, CEO, Da One Group, said, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with Eurosport India on their latest campaign, 'Face Kar Race Kar,' to bring the excitement of MotoGP to fans across the nation. Eurosport India is renowned for its comprehensive sports coverage, including motorsports, golf, cycling, and more. Together, we aim to elevate this campaign and ignite a nationwide passion for high-speed, world-class sports. With Shikhar Dhawan's involvement, we are confident that we will unite and energize fans across the country.”

Arjun Nohwar, General Manager - South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shikhar Dhawan aboard as our MotoGP™ brand ambassador for India. His infectious energy and wide appeal will not only resonate with racing enthusiasts but also introduce MotoGP™ to sports fans in a compelling way."

Eurosport India has reacquired and extended its broadcasting rights for MotoGP in India, solidifying a three-year partnership with Dorna.

The 2024 MotoGP season has seen 9 races so far, with 11 more scheduled across Europe, Asia, and Down Under, culminating in the BritishGP at Silverstone from August 2.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team faces competition with a 10-point lead over Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati).