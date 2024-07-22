EssenceMediacom India promotes Averill Sequeria to Chief Strategy Officer

Delhi: EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s media agency, announced the promotion of Averill Sequeria to Chief Strategy Officer in India.

Sequeria, with more than 20 years experience, has most recently overseen the Creative Futures team at EssenceMediacom India.

Navin Khemka, CEO - EssenceMediacom South Asia, said, “Averill's appointment as Chief Strategy Officer at EssenceMediacom India embarks on a new phase of creative strategies and growth, highlighting our commitment to excellence in media strategy. She is a proven leader and change agent with an impressive track record of strategic innovation. With her vast experience, we are confident she will drive significant progress and accelerate our ongoing success.”

Sequeria, Chief Strategy Officer - EssenceMediacom India, said, "I have always been passionate about innovation and the vast varieties EssenceMediacom has to offer to its clients. I look forward to pushing boundaries with the agency’s inventive culture to ensure meaningful impact to our clients and businesses in this modern media ecosystem. I am thankful to Navin for believing in me and giving me charge to lead this agency of future.”

Sequeria will be based out of the Bangalore office and report into Navin Khemka.