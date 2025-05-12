EssenceMediacom India bags consolidated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp

New Delhi: EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s media agency, has secured the consolidated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, following a competitive multi-agency pitch involving five of the country’s top advertising networks.
This win marks the first time Hero MotoCorp has entrusted its entire media business, including Hero, VIDA (its electric mobility brand), and Harley-Davidson Business Unit, to a single agency partner.
EssenceMediacom, under the new mandate, will spearhead the full-funnel media strategy, planning, and execution across traditional and digital platforms for all brands of Hero MotoCorp.
The scope of work includes audience-first media strategy, competitive market intelligence, through-the-funnel performance planning, tech-enabled creative solutions, and unified dashboards for campaign automation. It also includes integrated content models and cross-functional collaboration frameworks.
Navin Khemka, CEO EssenceMediacom, South Asia, said, “We’re thrilled to be working again with Hero MotoCorp and welcome them to our family. Winning the consolidated mandate for Hero MotoCorp is not just a pitch win—it’s a moment of transformation. This partnership brings together three iconic brands—Hero, VIDA, and Harley-Davidson—each representing a unique facet of India’s mobility story. We see this as an opportunity to accelerate their journey towards the future of mobility; our focus will be on delivering unmatched value through a differentiated, audience-first strategy. By blending deep market intelligence with platform innovation, we aim to drive transformational outcomes across categories, regions, and consumer segments for Hero.”