Entries open for IAA Olive Crown Awards

New Delhi: The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) along with the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations have announced the call for entries for the 15th edition of the widely acclaimed Olive Crown Awards.

IAA President Abhishek Karnani, said, " We are delighted that the Olive Crown Awards are now in their 15th year. These awards salute creative excellence in communicating sustainability and are a very meaningful set of awards. The awards have grown in stature year on year and won the IAA recognition from Earthday.Org, the largest environmental movement in the world."

Surinder Chawla Chairman Olive Crown Awards, added, " We are very happy to receive entries from all over India as well as from countries across Asia as well as Europe. Run as a cause, there are no entry fees for this initiative."

The last date for receipt of entries is February 10, 2025.

Entries may be sent to https://ocawards.awardor.com