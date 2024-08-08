Enormous appoints Sindhu Sharma as NCD (North)

New Delhi: Enormous Brands announced the appointment of Sindhu Sharma as National Creative Director (NCD) for the northern region.

Sharma joins Enormous from Lowe Lintas where she served as the Executive Creative Director working on campaigns for clients such as Google, Whirlpool, India Gate, Pernod Wines, OLX, and Nescafe.

Prior to Lowe Lintas, Sharma held multiple leadership roles at Mullen Lintas, including Executive Creative Director and Group Creative Director. Her portfolio at Mullen Lintas included brands like Havells, Lloyd, Dabur, Honda, and Gionee.

Welcoming Sharma to the agency, Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner of Enormous Brands, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Sindhu to the Enormous family as our new National Creative Director. Sindhu's impressive portfolio and innovative approach to storytelling have consistently set her apart in the industry. I am sure that Sindhu’s visionary ideas and leadership will undoubtedly drive our agency to new creative heights, especially in the northern markets. We're excited to embark on this creative journey together."

Commenting on her appointment, Sharma said, “I'm super excited to join Enormous as the National Creative Director. This amazing agency, started by a writer we all look up to, has a knack for creating great campaigns that really stand out. Working with such a talented team will help me push creative boundaries. This new role is unique and challenging because it allows me to blend my passion for storytelling with Enormous's innovative spirit. The opportunity to shape impactful, award-winning campaigns makes this journey both thrilling and demanding.”

Sharma’s career also features stints at Publicis Capital as Senior Creative Director, where she managed the entire Nestle portfolio, including Maggi, A+ Milk, Everyday Dairy Whitener, and Michelin. Prior to that, she has also had stints at JWT, Contract Advertising, McCann Erickson and Rediffusion DY&R.