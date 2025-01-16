Enormous appoints Akshat Trivedi as NCD – West

New Delhi: Enormous Brands has announced the appointment of Akshat Trivedi as National Creative Director - West.

Trivedi joined the agency from The Womb where he was the Creative Partner and among the leading minds behind the popular Fogg and Saregama Carvaan ad campaigns.

Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner & CCO at Enormous Brands, stated, “Akshat’s work speaks volumes. His ability to blend compelling storytelling with a nuanced understanding of consumer behaviour sets him apart. At Enormous, we’re committed to redefining creativity in the industry, and Akshat’s leadership will be instrumental in this journey.”

Trivedi has worked across Ogilvy, Ibs Fulcro and The Womb. His creative journey includes work for brands such as Fogg, Saregama Carvaan, Piramal Finance, Star Plus, Astral, Vicco, Cadbury Perk, and Mumbai Indians.

Trivedi said, “As I write this, it has already been a few days working with the super-talented bunch of people at Enormous. Their minds are always buzzing with ideas and their hearts not only applaud individuals in the team but also celebrate great advertising work, no matter which agency or place they come from. I believe it comes from or rather multiplies by the way Ashish thinks and feels about advertising. I am thrilled to be a part of the Enormous team and look forward to creating great work together.”

Beyond advertising, Trivedi is a storyteller at heart. He co-wrote the screenplay and dialogue for the feature film ‘Trial Period,’ which was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Dialogue at the Filmfare OTT Awards.