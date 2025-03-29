Emvie 2025: Wavemaker India, its client Mondelez win "Of the Year" titles

Mumbai: Wavemaker India was named "Best Media Agency of the Year" with 665 points, and Mondelez India took "Best Media Client of the Year" with 380 points at the 25th Emvie Awards, held Friday at the Jio World Convention Centre here.

The annual event, organised by The Advertising Club (TAC), recognised achievements across advertising and marketing, with a record 1,779 entries submitted by 33 agencies.

Best Media Client Of The Year 2025 - Mondelez India Foods

Initiative Media (India) secured the Grand Emvie for its Amazon Prime Video Mirzapur campaign in the category "Best Media Innovation: Best Use of AI for a Media Solution," leveraging generative AI and interactive storytelling.

Grand EMVIE 2025 - Initiative Media (India)

Initiative’s sister agency, Interactive Avenues, won the Emvie for Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) for its Chhanv Foundation campaign, Ek Macchhli Paani Mein Gayi — The Acid Attack Survivor's Version.

Navneet Kabra of Wavemaker India received the Young Emvie of the Year for the Cadbury 5 Star and Cadbury Celebrations campaign, The Joker Who Got Cadbury the Winning Hand.

Young EMVIE of The Year 2025 - Navneet Kabra from Wavemaker India

Click here to view the full list of winners.

Mindshare India placed second among agencies with 570 points, followed by EssenceMediacom with 275 points.

Click here to view the agency leaderboard.

Of the 443 shortlisted entries, awards included 1 Grand Emvie, 46 Gold, 71 Silver, and 73 Bronze, presented before over 1,000 professionals from media, marketing, advertising, and research.

Click here to view the client leaderboard.

Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club, said, “The 25th EMVIES reflect the industry’s focus on innovation and effective media strategies, with this year’s winners showcasing the evolving nature of storytelling.”

Punitha Arumugam, Chairperson of the EMVIES Committee, noted, “The 2025 winners highlight how strategy and technology can intersect to produce impactful results, contributing to the advancement of India’s media landscape over the past 25 years.”