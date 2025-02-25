Elon Musk’s X allegedly threatens ad giant IPG over spending

New Delhi: Reports have surfaced alleging that Elon Musk’s X pressured Interpublic Group (IPG) to increase client ad spending on the platform—or face potential consequences tied to Musk’s growing political influence.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, a lawyer representing X contacted an IPG counterpart in December 2024, delivering a pointed message: IPG’s clients, which include major global brands like American Express, Johnson & Johnson, and General Mills, needed to ramp up their advertising investments on X.

The conversation reportedly carried an implicit warning, interpreted by IPG executives as a suggestion that failure to comply could jeopardise the company’s pending $13 billion merger with rival ad conglomerate Omnicom.

With Musk holding a prominent advisory role in President Donald Trump’s administration, some within IPG saw the remarks as a veiled threat that regulatory hurdles could be imposed to stall or derail the deal.

The allegations have sent ripples through the advertising and media industries, spotlighting Musk’s unconventional approach to reviving X’s struggling ad revenue since his 2022 acquisition of the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

After losing scores of advertisers due to concerns over content moderation and brand safety, Musk has tasked X CEO Linda Yaccarino with rebuilding relationships with the ad community.

Neither IPG nor X has officially confirmed or denied the reported conversation.

The timing of the alleged threat aligns with a critical juncture for IPG, as its merger with Omnicom—announced in December 2024—awaits regulatory approval. If completed, the deal would create the world’s largest advertising entity, surpassing WPP, with a combined valuation exceeding $30 billion. Any hint of interference from the Trump administration, where Musk is seen as a close ally, could complicate an already intricate process.

Previously, Musk has accused advertisers of “blackmail” and told them to “go f*** yourself” during a public interview.