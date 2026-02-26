New Delhi: EFGH Brand Innovations has appointed Tanvi Sanghi as its Executive Creative Director.

Sanghi joins the agency with experience across brand and campaign work, most recently at Ogilvy, where she worked on brand narratives across categories. She has previously collaborated with EFGH founder Emmanuel Upputuru during their time at ITSA on campaigns including ‘A Table For’ for American Express, ‘Stroke of Midnight’ and ‘Play The Host’ for Oxigen Wallet, and projects for HCLTech.

An alumna of the National Institute of Design, Sanghi is known for her design-led approach and conceptual focus. Her appointment comes as the agency outlines a strategic shift and expansion of its creative leadership.

Commenting on the appointment, Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder and Creative Chairman, EFGH Brand Innovations, said, “Tanvi is an exceptional talent, conceptually strong, design-led, fast, and confident. We’ve done some of our most rewarding work together in the past at ITSA, and I’m really looking forward to partnering with her again to take EFGH to the proverbial next level. As we pivot slightly and carefully, with bigger ambitions, Tanvi’s leadership will play a critical role in shaping our creative future.”

Speaking on her new role, Tanvi Sanghi said, “EFGH is at an exciting inflection point, a place that values deep thinking, strong craft, and ambition. Working with Emmanuel again feels like a creative homecoming, and I’m excited to help build work that matches the agency’s vision and momentum.”