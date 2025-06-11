Effie Lions Foundation officially launches to empower next-gen marketers

New Delhi: The Effie LIONS Foundation, a global non-profit initiative aimed at building a more effective, inclusive, and creatively driven marketing industry, was officially launched on June 10, 2025.

The Foundation is the result of a strategic alliance between Effie and LIONS, which was first announced in January this year.

Set up with the vision of equipping emerging marketers with real-world skills, the Effie LIONS Foundation will work in collaboration with educational institutions and brands worldwide. Its core mission is to provide marketing students from diverse backgrounds with access to transformative experiences, mentorship, and industry resources to help shape the future of marketing.

“The Effie LIONS Foundation exists to open doors and create opportunities—for the students who’ve never imagined a place for themselves in marketing, and for the industry that urgently needs their ideas, perspectives, and creativity,” said Allison Knapp Womack, CEO, Effie LIONS Foundation. “We believe that is the path to a more effective industry, and we’re here to make that future possible.”

At the centre of the Foundation’s efforts is the Effie Collegiate program—a real-world marketing challenge that connects students with leading brands and agencies. Currently active in the US, LATAM, and South Africa, the program is set to expand globally, offering participants a unique opportunity to experience the entire journey of campaign development.

To enrich this experience, LIONS will make its educational platforms and tools available to participating students. These include Effie Fundamentals, Contagious IQ, Contagious Creative Accelerator, and The Work, which hosts a database of over 200,000 award-winning Cannes Lions campaigns. Graduates of the Effie Collegiate program will also gain access to the LIONS Creative MBA, a career-advancing digital course focused on creative leadership.

The Foundation will be led by Allison Knapp Womack, a seasoned leader in marketing and non-profit sectors. The board is chaired by Jae Goodman, CEO of Superconnector Studios and Board Chair of Effie Worldwide, with additional board members including Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie; Philip Thomas, Chief Creative Officer, Global Brands, Informa PLC and Chair, LIONS; Dr. Marcus Collins, marketing professor at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan; Lara Balazs, CMO and EVP, Global Marketing at Adobe; and Vineet Mehra, CMO at Chime.

The leadership team further includes Caitlin Moses Bowser as Head of Programs and Partnerships, Tiffani Gautier as Head of Program Delivery, and Nneka Norville as Head of Marketing and Communications. Together, they bring cross-sector experience in communications, education, advertising, and social impact.

Jae Goodman said, “We are combining the marketing effectiveness of Effie, the creative force of LIONS, and the energy of rising talent from around the world. That’s a powerful mix. The Foundation is ready to deliver transformative value to the next generation of marketers with the access, insight, and inspiration that will fuel the industry for years to come.”

With this launch, the Effie LIONS Foundation signals a renewed commitment to inclusive excellence in marketing and a future where creativity and effectiveness go hand-in-hand.