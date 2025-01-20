Effie India shortlists announced; awards to take place on Jan 24

New Delhi: The Ad Club has announced the shortlists for Effie India 2024. The awards ceremony will take place on January 24, 2025, in Hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Shortlists are announced across 45 categories, with maximum shortlists in The Disruptive Differentiators category (21), followed by Experiential Marketing / Brand Experience (18) Influencer marketing category (16) and New product and Service (16).

The full list of the shortlists can be found here:

https://theadvertisingclub.net/award/effie-india-2024-shortlist/

The awards acknowledge the impact of success through work done by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks for effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication.

Last year, Effie India garnered 1276 entries, the highest in its 23-year history, with participation from 79 agencies.