Effie India Awards 2024: Ogilvy, Mondelez win “Of the Year” titles

Mumbai: Mondelez India Foods was crowned Effie Client of the Year, while Ogilvy Group India took home the Agency of the Year title at the 24th annual Effie India Awards held at Taj Lands' End in Mumbai.
Leo Burnett India secured the coveted Grand Effie for their "ACKO: Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu" campaign for ACKO General Insurance.
The awards, recognised for their rigorous judging process involving 486 experts, received a record 1,152 entries from 75 agencies.
"The Effie India Awards exemplify the power of strategic creativity and impactful storytelling. This year, with over 1,152 entries and an extraordinary level of participation, the awards continue to set benchmarks for the industry. Congratulations to all the winners for their innovative campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences and drive measurable impact. These awards reflect the collaborative brilliance of our industry, and I’m proud of what we have achieved together." said Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club.
Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson of the Effie India Awards, emphasised the industry's commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering impactful campaigns.
”It’s incredible to witness the evolution of the Effie India Awards over the past 23 years. The awards are more than just a celebration, and once again reinforced the power of creativity combined with participation from 75 agencies and an exceptional jury of 486 experts. It’s heartening to see the industry pushing boundaries and delivering remarkable campaigns that drive tangible outcomes. A heartfelt thanks to the jury and the participants for making this edition one of the most memorable yet,” Bhattacharya said.
Elaborating on the awards, Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club & Group CEO, Eros Media World, added, “The Effie India Awards have become a cornerstone of the advertising and marketing landscape, bringing together the best minds in the business. Congratulations to all the winners for pushing the boundaries of creativity and strategy. Your work continues to inspire and define the future of brand communication.”
Complete list of winners of the Effie India Awards 2024:
|No.
|Agency Information
|Brand Name
|Entry Title
|Client Information
|Award
|Agricultural, Industrial & Building
|1
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman
|Lay's
|Re-engineering agriculture to make farms a level playing field
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency
|Lay's
|Digitising crops for India's Farmers to help them fight climate change
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|3
|Enormous Brands
|Asahi Glass
|Making Glass Visible
|Asahi
|Bronze
|4
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Bosch
|Earnings Over Comfort : Rewiring the Power Tools story in India
|Bosch India
|Finalist
|5
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Bangur Cement
|When we got pop culture to do the heavy lifting
|Shree Cement Ltd.
|Finalist
|Automotive – Aftermarket
|1
|TVS Motor Company Limited
|TVS Childrens Helmet
|AN S.O.S. CALL ON BEHALF OF KIDS TO THEIR BLIND PARENTS
|TVS Motor Company Limited
|Silver
|2
|Dentsu Creative
|Maruti Suzuki True Value
|Car sells only at TRUE VALUE
|Maruti Suzuki India Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|Automotive – Vehicles (OEM)
|1
|Zenith Media (Publicis Groupe)
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|Challenging India's gamers to their Extreme
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Bronze
|2
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Hero
|Fighting sexism on roads
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Bronze
|3
|The Womb
|Mahindra SUVs
|It's Time to Talk the Walk
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|The Womb
|Matter Aera
|A Matter of Survival
|Matter Motor Works
|Finalist
|5
|FCB Kinnect
|Punch.ev
|How A Broken Car Window Broke Barriers in Women’s Sports
|Tata Motors
|Finalist
|6
|L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
|Hero Motocorp
|THE LEGEND RIDES AGAIN
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Finalist
|Beauty & Fragrance
|1
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Good Morning Films Contributing Agency 2 : Pollen - Influencer Agency Contributing Agency 3 : Brand to People - Onground team Contributing Agency 4 : No Country Films
|Pond's
|Dugga Dugga - Celebrating the beauty behind the beauty of Maa Durga
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Silver
|2
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Firecracker Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India
|DOVE
|Straightening out biases, not curls.
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Bronze
|3
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Maybelline New York
|Maybelline New York Goes to New Delhi
|Maybelline New York
|Finalist
|4
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Madison World
|Parachute
|Planting A Coconut Tree In A Mustard Field
|Marico Ltd.
|Finalist
|Beverages Non-Alcohol
|1
|Leo Burnett India
|Gatorade
|Gatorade Turf Finder - Using data to convert crowded urban spaces into playgrounds
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|2
|Ogilvy Group India
|Coca Cola
|Pet pujo with a pop - Coke becomes the beloved sidekick of Pujo
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Silver
|3
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Nescafe
|Brewing India's New Beverage Habit
|Nestle India
|Bronze
|4
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman
|Mountain Dew
|How Do You Sell Fear To A Fearless Community?
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|5
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Studio X Contributing Agency 2 : Goodmorning Films Contributing Agency 3 : Wow Labz Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : GAN Studio Private Limited
|Thums Up
|Thums Up - India vs India
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Finalist
|Consumer Goods & Telecom
|1
|FCB Kinnect
|Lenovo YOGA
|From Swipe to Stay: Lenovo’s Artful Capture of the Young-Gen's Attention
|Lenovo Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|2
|Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Social Beat Contributing Agency 2 : CATNIP
|Boat
|Lost in Nirvana
|boAt- Imagine Marketing Limited
|Finalist
|3
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Odomos
|Odomos ki surgical strike
|Dabur India Limited
|Finalist
|4
|BBDO India Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 1 : Spark Foundry India
|WhatsApp: The Safer You Feel, The More You Share
|Meta India
|Finalist
|Education
|1
|The Womb
|Saregama Padhanisa
|GAATA RAHE MERA DIL
|Saregama India Ltd.
|Silver
|2
|BBH INDIA
|upGrad
|upGrad: Creating Cultural Currency for Continuous Learning
|upGrad
|Bronze
|Fashion
|1
|BBH INDIA
|CaratLane
|Rings Embedded with Feelings
|CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|2
|Ogilvy Group India
|Titan EyePlus
|WHEN EYEWEAR ENTHUSIASTS COULDN'T BELIEVE THEIR EYES
|Titan Company Limited
|Silver
|3
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Brand Movers India Contributing Agency 2 : ADFACTORS PR
|Titan
|Making Beauty a Beautiful Sport
|Titan Company Limited
|Bronze
|4
|BBH INDIA
|CaratLane Utsav
|CaratLane Utsav: A Contemporary Shine on a Traditional Festival
|CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|5
|DDB Mudra Group
|Bewakoof
|Wear Your Bio
|Bewakoof
|Finalist
|Finance
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|ESAF Bank
|Saving her savings
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|Gold
|2
|FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX
|HDFC Bank
|Vigil Aunty’s Guide to Fighting Scams
|HDFC Bank
|Silver
|3
|Fatmen Contributing Agency 1 : Pepper Content Global Private Limited Contributing Agency 2 : 59th Parallel
|Mirae Asset Sharekhan
|Casual Trading is Injurious to Wealth
|Sharekhan Limited
|Bronze
|4
|FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX
|SBI Card Miles
|Redefining the Rules: How SBI Miles Disrupted the Credit Card Launch Playbook
|SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd.
|Finalist
|Food, Snacks & Desserts
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Aashirvaad
|When South Indian Mothers Said Attaboy
|ITC Limited
|Gold
|2
|DDB Mudra Group
|McDonald's India (W&S)
|NOW DELIVERING SUPERSTITIONS
|Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|3
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India
|Cadbury Celebrations
|#MyBirthdaySong
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : Publicis Media India
|Lay's
|Reframing Lay's from a snack to an ingredient
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|5
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : Retro Films
|Cadbury 5Star
|5 Star 'Erases' Valentine's Day
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|6
|Tonic Worldwide Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India
|Bingo
|Bingo! speaking the Korean lingo!
|ITC Limited
|Finalist
|7
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry
|Kurkure
|Comedy is a Serious Business - It can drive serious growth when your brand is in trouble
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|8
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious
|Oreo
|Framing A Cookie As India's Jinx Monitor
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|9
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious
|Oreo
|How a cookie gave voice to difficult conversations
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|10
|The Womb Contributing Agency 1 : Schbang
|Britannia JimJam Pops
|How JimJam Pops stopped Oreo from advertising and made India win the World Cup
|Britannia Industries Limited
|Finalist
|11
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Radio Mirchi Contributing Agency 3 : Kantar India
|Tata Salt
|The Unforgettable Salt: Tata salt
|Tata Consumer Products Limited
|Finalist
|12
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : ADSMN Interactive
|Cadbury Celebrations
|Turning Boys Into Brothers Who Care
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|Government & Institutional
|1
|DDB Mudra Group
|Indian National Congress
|THE CAMPAIGN THAT RECLAIMED THE SPIRIT OF DEMOCRACY
|Indian National Congress
|Finalist
|Healthcare Products
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Ceregrow
|Farak Padta Hai
|Nestle India
|Gold
|2
|Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Contributing Agency 1 : India Signing Hands
|Vicks Cough Drops
|A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS
|P&G
|Silver
|3
|WONDRLAB INDIA PVT LTD.
|Ryze
|LESSONS LEARNT FROM A CHEWING GUM
|Ryze Nicotine Gum
|Bronze
|4
|DDB Mudra Group
|Polycrol
|Your lunch has sent you a meeting request
|Piramal Pharma Limited
|Bronze
|5
|Abbott
|Digene
|Abbott - Digene India
|Abbott Healthcare
|Finalist
|6
|Grey Group
|Sensodyne
|Take the first step
|Haleon
|Finalist
|7
|The Womb
|Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo
|WHEN A BALD, DEAD MAN SOLD A SHAMPOO BRAND
|USV Consumer Products
|Finalist
|Healthcare Services
|1
|Ogilvy Group India
|St. Jude
|The Impossible Choice
|St. Jude India ChildCare Centres
|Gold
|2
|Leo Burnett India
|Sensodyne
|How Sensodyne endorsed its endorsers to build reputation
|Haleon
|Finalist
|Home Furnishings & Appliances
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India Contributing Agency 1 : Monk Entertainment Contributing Agency 2 : Sol Digital
|NeoBharat
|Backdrops for the Success Stories of New Bharat
|Asian Paints Ltd.
|Gold
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India
|IKEA
|What can a Swedish brand teach Indians about their homes?
|IKEA India
|Bronze
|3
|The Womb
|Symphony Coolers
|THE OG GUNDA IS BACK!
|Symphony Limited
|Finalist
|Household Supplies
|1
|tgthr.
|Harpic
|Harpic Loocator - #BeFreeToPee
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Gold
|2
|Ogilvy Group India
|Nimyle
|1,2,3,4...GET ON THE JOY FLOOR
|ITC Limited
|Finalist
|3
|tgthr.
|Colin
|Colin - #ChamakNayiSochKi
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Finalist
|Insurance and Related Products
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|PhonePe
|When Insurance Went OTT
|PhonePe Pvt. Ltd.
|Gold
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media India
|ACKO
|Getting Indians to reject default car insurance
|ACKO General Insurance
|Silver
|3
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media Contributing Agency 3 : DDB Mudra Group
|ACKO
|Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu
|ACKO General Insurance
|Silver
|4
|DDB Mudra Group
|Acko
|ACKO's Change Agent
|ACKO General Insurance
|Finalist
|5
|Leo Burnett India
|HDFC LIFE
|From Invincibility to Vulnerability
|HDFC Life
|Finalist
|Media & Entertainment
|1
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM
|Spotify
|How Spotify Created an Artist Movement To Make India Pay for Music
|Spotify India
|Bronze
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Starcom India
|Spotify
|Mix Tapes From Spotify
|Spotify India
|Bronze
|3
|DDB Mudra Group Lead Agency 2 : Star Hopper Contributing Agency 1 : Gaysi Family Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India
|Star India Pvt. Ltd.
|Words Of Pride
|STAR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
|Bronze
|4
|Ogilvy Group India
|The Hindu
|SHOWING THE TOI WHAT WE'RE MADE OF
|The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited
|Finalist
|Other Products
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Buckaroo
|Walking Tall: The Buckaroo Story
|Buckaroo
|Silver
|2
|Ogilvy Group India
|Fevistik Power
|Crafting Imagination > Crafting Materials
|Pidilite Industries Ltd.
|Bronze
|3
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Good Morning Films
|Eveready
|HOW EVEREADY FLASHLIGHTS SPARKED COURAGE IN EVERY INDIAN GIRL
|Eveready Industries India Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|Ogilvy Group India
|Fevicol Glue Drops
|Leaves Memories Behind, Not Marks
|Pidilite Industries Ltd.
|Bronze
|5
|Enormous Brands
|Asahi Glass
|The Hostile Outside
|Asahi
|Bronze
|6
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Madison World
|Parachute
|From Hair to Heir: Parachute's Babycare Triumph
|Marico Ltd.
|Finalist
|7
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Good Morning Films
|Eveready
|HOW THE EVER-READY CAT GOT THE BUNNY’S TONGUE
|Eveready Industries India Ltd.
|Finalist
|8
|DDB Mudra Group
|Battlegrounds Mobile India
|How the universe is conspiring to get you to play BGMI
|Battleground Mobile India
|Finalist
|9
|Enormous Brands
|Rapido
|Making India take to Bike Taxis
|Rapido
|Finalist
|Personal Care
|1
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|Colgate
|The Sweet Truth
|Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd.
|Gold
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 3 : Elements MediaWorks Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : Convosight
|Whisper
|Explain 8th Grade Period Biology To A 8 Year Old Girl
|P&G
|Silver
|3
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|Colgate
|A Toothless Granny's Cutting Machine
|Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Network 18 India Contributing Agency 3 : Little Giant Films Contributing Agency 4 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd.
|Whisper
|Maa Sab Nahi Jaanti – Designing Period Curriculum For Moms
|P&G
|Finalist
|5
|Ogilvy Group India
|Savlon
|Savlon: Turning Handwash Rebels into Handwash Legends
|ITC Limited
|Finalist
|Professional services and solutions
|1
|Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Superfly Films Contributing Agency 2 : IPG Mediabrands (Initiative) Contributing Agency 3 : Pulpkey Mediatech Pvt. Ltd.
|Urban Company
|Bridging the respect gap
|Urban Company
|Silver
|2
|DDB Mudra Group Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India
|Indeed
|From jobseeker, to the one whom jobs seek
|Indeed India
|Silver
|3
|Ogilvy Group India
|Asian Paints
|Kaam Hamara, Credit Aapka.
|Asian Paints Ltd.
|Finalist
|4
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Housing
|Kirayedaaron se Saavdhaan
|REA India PVT. LTD.
|Finalist
|Retail
|1
|Enormous Brands
|Rapido
|BIKE WALI TAXI SABSE SAXI
|Rapido
|Gold
|2
|Edelman India
|KFC India
|KFC #SPEAKSIGN CLASSROOM
|KFC India
|Silver
|3
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India
|Flipkart
|1.4 BILLION VISITS IN A COUNTRY OF 1.4 BILLION PEOPLE
|Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|DDB Mudra Group Contributing Agency 1 : Madison Media
|McDonald's India (W&S)
|IMITATING OUR IMITATION
|Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|5
|Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi
|Jiomart
|JIOMART: OPENING E-COMMERCE TO THE NEXT 500 MILLION
|JioMart (Reliance Retail Ltd.)
|Finalist
|22. Services - Telecom and related products
|1
|Ogilvy Group India
|Vi
|Human Network testing Telecom Network
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Finalist
|Sporting events
|NO SHORTLIST
|Travel & Tourism
|1
|Leo Burnett India
|redBus
|Taking the Bus Adda out of the ticketing process.
|redBus India
|Gold
|2
|TBWA Contributing Agency 1 : Brand Musiq Contributing Agency 2 : Blackboard Communications Contributing Agency 3 : Futurebrand, Lintas C:EX
|Air India Express
|Air India Express: Liberating Indian flyers from pre-defined notions of privilege
|Air India Express
|Bronze
|3
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Air India
|Incredible Air India
|Air India Limited
|Bronze
|4
|Talented Contributing Agency 1 : The New Thing Contributing Agency 2 : Dharma 2.0
|Goibibo
|GoiBEBO
|Goibibo
|Finalist
|Corporate Advertising / Reputation
|1
|The Womb
|Mahindra SUVs
|It's Time to Talk the Walk
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
|Gold
|2
|Ogilvy Group India
|St. Jude
|The Impossible Choice
|St. Jude's India Childcare Centres
|Silver
|3
|Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Superfly Films Contributing Agency 2 : IPG Mediabrands (Initiative) Contributing Agency 3 : Pulpkey Mediatech Pvt. Ltd.
|Urban Company
|Bridging the respect gap
|Urban Company
|Bronze
|4
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|Colgate
|A Toothless Granny's Cutting Machine
|Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|5
|TVS Motor Company Limited
|TVS Childrens Helmet
|AN S.O.S. CALL ON BEHALF OF KIDS TO THEIR BLIND PARENTS
|TVS Motor Company Limited
|Finalist
|6
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Maggi
|Because some things take more than 2 minutes
|Nestle India
|Finalist
|7
|The Womb
|SAMCO Securities
|Dalal Street Or Las Vegas?
|Samco Securities Limited
|Finalist
|8
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Dabur Chyawanprash
|Fighting India's jugaad against everyday health issues
|Dabur India Limited
|Finalist
|9
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Hero
|Fighting sexism on roads
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Finalist
|10
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Air India
|From a national institution to a national inspiration
|Air India Limited
|Finalist
|11
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Chrome Pictures
|Flipkart
|GETTING THE NUMBER 1 PLAYER TO BE SEEN AS THE NUMBER 1 PLAYER
|Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|12
|DDB Mudra Group
|Infosys
|Going beyond the ‘D’ in DEI
|Infosys Limited
|Finalist
|13
|DDB Mudra Group
|Johnson's Baby
|How Johnson's Baby Rose From The Ashes For New-Age Moms
|Kenvue
|Finalist
|14
|Leo Burnett India
|Sensodyne
|How Sensodyne endorsed its endorsers to build reputation
|Haleon
|Finalist
|15
|Ogilvy Group India
|Kingfisher
|REAL KINGS DON'T PUT QUEENS IN BIKINIS
|United Breweries Limited
|Finalist
|16
|The Womb
|Astral Pipes
|THE GREAT UNIFIER
|Astral Limited
|Finalist
|17
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Good Day
|When GoodDay imperfected its smile to make every smile perfect
|Britannia Industries Limited
|Finalist
|B2B
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Seerial
|Cornershop Heroes
|Seerial Sports and Fashion
|Silver
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman
|Lay's
|Re-engineering agriculture to make Farms a level playing field for Lay's
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|3
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Paytm
|Ka-ching!
|One 97 Communications Limited
|Finalist
|Interactive Marketing
|1
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : DeltaX
|Cadbury Celebrations
|Turning Our Ads Into Her Store
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India
|Flipkart
|1.4 BILLION VISITS IN A COUNTRY OF 1.4 BILLION PEOPLE
|Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|3
|BBH INDIA
|CaratLane
|Rings Embedded with Feelings
|CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Studio X
|SPRITE
|Sprite's Joke in a Bottle
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Bronze
|5
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Good Morning Films Contributing Agency 2 : Wow Labz Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 3 : GAN Studio Private Limited Contributing Agency 4 : WPP Open X
|Thums Up
|Thums Up - Believer Bot
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Bronze
|6
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious
|Oreo
|How a cookie gave voice to difficult conversations
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|7
|BBH INDIA
|CaratLane Sibling Passcode Box
|The Passcode to Jewellery Gifting on Raksha Bandhan
|CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|8
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk
|Turning Your Love Story Into A Fairytale
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|9
|Ogilvy Group India
|Titan EyePlus
|WHEN EYEWEAR ENTHUSIASTS COULDN'T BELIEVE THEIR EYES
|Titan Company Limited
|Finalist
|10
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Good Day
|When GoodDay imperfected its smile to make every smile perfect
|Britannia Industries Limited
|Finalist
|Small Town & Rural Marketing
|1
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency Contributing Agency 2 : Spark Foundry India
|Quaker
|How baby showers gave birth to the importance of oats in Maharashtrian families
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|2
|Leo Burnett India
|redBus
|Taking the Bus Adda out of the ticketing process.
|redBus India
|Bronze
|3
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Maggi
|Because some things take more than 2 minutes
|Nestle India
|Finalist
|4
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Mastercard
|SoftPos: Turning UPIs greatest weapon into Mastercard's smartest solution
|Mastercard India
|Finalist
|Regional
|1
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Firecracker Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare Contributing Agency 3 : Collective Artists Network India Private Ltd
|Vaseline
|Cracking the Lip Care Code in West Bengal
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Silver
|2
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Aashirvaad
|How Atta Won South Indian Mothers' Hearts, One Tiffin Box at a Time
|ITC Limited
|Bronze
|3
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry
|Quaker
|How baby showers gave birth to the importance of oats in Maharashtrian families
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|Ogilvy Group India
|Vi
|Human Network testing Telecom Network
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Bronze
|5
|Ogilvy Group India
|Mother dairy
|Mother Dairy _ Mere paas maa hai
|Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables Limited
|Bronze
|6
|The Womb
|Piramal Finance
|Neeyat : Budget Bharat's Real Credit Score !
|PIRAMAL CAPITAL AND HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
|Bronze
|7
|Leo Burnett India
|Gatorade
|Gatorade Turf Finder - Using data to convert crowded urban spaces into playgrounds
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|8
|Ogilvy Group India
|Coca Cola
|Pet pujo with a pop - Coke becomes the beloved sidekick of Pujo
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Finalist
|9
|82.5 Communications Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India
|PhonePe
|PhonePe - Winning the Sonic Branding Game with Regional Celebrities
|PhonePe Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|10
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Flibbr Consulting Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry
|7up
|Unlocking growth by deseasonalising 7Up in Tamil Nadu
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|11
|The Womb
|Cofsils
|WHAT FEELS GOOD, DOESN’T ALWAYS DO GOOD.
|Cipla Health Limited
|Finalist
|Direct Marketing
|1
|Krafton India Contributing Agency 1 : Dora Digs
|Battlegrounds Mobile India
|BGMI Ki Boli
|Krafton India
|Silver
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious India
|Oreo
|The only Pongal campaign that had nothing to do with Pongal
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|3
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Buckaroo
|Walking Tall: The Buckaroo Story
|Buckaroo
|Silver
|4
|redBus India
|redBus India Private Limited
|Route to 47 by redBus
|redBus India
|Bronze
|5
|DDB Mudra Group
|Income Tax Department
|A return on your returns
|Income Tax Department Client 2 : Infosys Limited
|Finalist
|6
|Havas Worldwide Contributing Agency 1 : Havas Media India
|Muthoot FinCorp
|Book My Gold Loan
|Muthoot FinCorp
|Finalist
|7
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious
|Oreo
|How a cookie seized the World Cup without sponsoring it
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|8
|Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India Contributing Agency 2 : Big City Promotions India Contributing Agency 3 : Rooted Films
|Britannia Industries Limited
|Hungry for Gold
|Britannia Industries Limited
|Finalist
|9
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Incredible India
|Incredible India, by Indians: Turning 1.4 Bn India's Citizens into India's Travel Guides
|Ministry of Tourism, India
|Finalist
|10
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Paytm
|Ka-ching!
|One 97 Communications Limited
|Finalist
|11
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Maggi
|Kona na Khona
|Nestle India
|Finalist
|12
|DDB Mudra Group
|McDonald's India (W&S)
|NOW DELIVERING SUPERSTITIONS
|Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|13
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious
|Teaching India the power of professional networking
|Finalist
|14
|Leo Burnett India
|Meta for Business
|Unlocking the power of WhatsApp to get new customers for SMBs
|Meta India
|Finalist
|15
|Enormous Brands
|Lemonn
|Zero Cost Ads for a Zero Fee App
|Lemonn
|Finalist
|Experiential Marketing / Brand Experience
|1
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India
|Cadbury Celebrations
|#MyBirthdaySong
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Network 18 India Contributing Agency 3 : Little Giant Films Contributing Agency 4 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd.
|Whisper
|Maa Sab Nahi Jaanti – Designing Period Curriculum For Moms
|P&G
|Silver
|3
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|COLGATE
|The CID Goof-up Investigation
|Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|4
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : ADSMN Interactive
|Cadbury Celebrations
|Turning Boys Into Brothers Who Care
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|5
|Leo Burnett India
|Gatorade
|Gatorade Turf Finder - Using data to convert crowded urban spaces into playgrounds
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|6
|BBH INDIA
|CaratLane
|Rings Embedded with Feelings
|CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|7
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk
|Turning Your Love Story Into A Fairytale
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|8
|DDB Mudra Group Contributing Agency 1 : Boot Polissh Films
|Kwality Walls Cadbury Feast Crackle
|A LAUNCH WHERE YOU COULDN’T TRY THE PRODUCT
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Finalist
|9
|McCann Worldgroup India Contributing Agency 1 : Plan International (India Chapter)
|Dettol
|CBHE - Children Board of Hygiene Education
|Reckitt (India) Ltd.
|Finalist
|10
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Air India
|Dancing through turbulence
|Air India Limited
|Finalist
|11
|FCB Kinnect
|Lenovo YOGA
|From Swipe to Stay: Lenovo’s Artful Capture of the Young-Gen's Attention
|Lenovo Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|12
|tgthr.
|Harpic
|Harpic Loocator - #BeFreeToPee
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Finalist
|13
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Incredible India
|Incredible India, by Indians: Turning 1.4 Bn India's Citizens into India's Travel Guides
|Ministry of Tourism, India
|Finalist
|14
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 2 : Wavemaker India
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Inspiring Generosity on Cricket's Biggest Days
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|15
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Paytm
|Ka-ching!
|One 97 Communications Limited
|Finalist
|16
|Ogilvy Group India
|Titan EyePlus
|WHEN EYEWEAR ENTHUSIASTS COULDN'T BELIEVE THEIR EYES
|Titan Company Limited
|Finalist
|17
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India Contributing Agency 2 : Rapport Worldwide Contributing Agency 3 : Absolute Productions
|Brooke Bond Taj Mahal
|When the Monsoons created a Tea Symphony!
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Finalist
|18
|McCann Worldgroup India Contributing Agency 1 : Plan International (India Chapter)
|Dettol
|Your hygiene is better than my hygiene
|Reckitt (India) Ltd.
|Finalist
|Positive Change - Environmental – Brands
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Maggi
|Kona na Khona
|Nestle India
|Silver
|2
|Interactive Avenues Contributing Agency 1 : Mediabrands Content Studio (India) Contributing Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India
|Sunfeast Yippee!
|CREATE MAGIC! FROM PLASTIC TO PARKS
|ITC Limited
|Bronze
|3
|VML
|The Times of India
|Unplastic India
|Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency
|Lay's
|Helping India fight water crisis by creating water from potatoes
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|5
|BISLERI INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD.
|Bisleri
|Towards a Greener Future- One day at a time
|BISLERI INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD.
|Finalist
|Positive Change - Environmental – Non-Profit
|NO SHORTLIST
|Positive Change - Social Good – Brands
|1
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : ActiMedia Pvt Ltd Contributing Agency 3 : Elements MediaWorks Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : Convosight
|Whisper
|Explain 8th Grade Period Biology To A 8 Year Old Girl
|P&G
|Silver
|2
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|Colgate
|The Sweet Truth
|Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|3
|TVS Motor Company Limited
|TVS Childrens Helmet
|AN S.O.S. CALL ON BEHALF OF KIDS TO THEIR BLIND PARENTS
|TVS Motor Company Limited
|Bronze
|4
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Network 18 India Contributing Agency 3 : Little Giant Films Contributing Agency 4 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd.
|Whisper
|Maa Sab Nahi Jaanti – Designing Period Curriculum For Moms
|P&G
|Bronze
|5
|FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX
|HDFC Bank
|Vigil Aunty’s Guide to Fighting Scams
|HDFC Bank
|Bronze
|6
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Maggi
|Because some things take more than 2 minutes
|Nestle India
|Finalist
|7
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency
|Lay's
|Digitising crops for India's Farmers to help them fight climate change
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|8
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Dabur Chyawanprash
|Fighting India's jugaad against everyday health issues
|Dabur India Limited
|Finalist
|9
|BBDO India Pvt. Ltd.
|Ariel
|HomeTeams #ShareTheLoad
|P&G
|Finalist
|10
|Hindustan Unilever Limited Contributing Agency 1 : MullenLowe Singapore Pte. Ltd.
|Lifebuoy Soap
|Reimaging Hygiene Through the Power of Play
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Finalist
|11
|Ogilvy Group India
|Savlon
|Savlon: Turning Handwash Rebels into Handwash Legends
|ITC Limited
|Finalist
|12
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Starcom
|Spotify
|What Role Can Music Play In Motivating Indians To Vote?
|Spotify India
|Finalist
|Positive Change - Social Good – Non-Profit
|1
|Ogilvy Group India
|St. Jude
|The Impossible Choice
|St. Jude India ChildCare Centres
|Gold
|2
|BBDO India Pvt. Ltd.
|103 Rakhi
|103 Women Safety Helpline
|Create Foundation
|Finalist
|3
|DDB Mudra Group Lead Agency 2 : Star Hopper Contributing Agency 1 : Gaysi Family Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India
|Star India Pvt. Ltd.
|Words Of Pride
|STAR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
|Finalist
|Positive Change - Social Good – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
|1
|The Womb
|Piramal Finance
|Neeyat : Budget Bharat's Real Credit Score !
|PIRAMAL CAPITAL AND HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
|Gold
|2
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Buckaroo
|Walking Tall: The Buckaroo Story
|Buckaroo
|Gold
|3
|Edelman India
|KFC India
|KFC #SPEAKSIGN CLASSROOM
|KFC India
|Silver
|4
|McCann Worldgroup India
|ESAF Bank
|Saving her savings
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|Bronze
|5
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Good Day
|When GoodDay imperfected its smile to make every smile perfect
|Britannia Industries Limited
|Bronze
|6
|Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Contributing Agency 1 : India Signing Hands
|Vicks Cough Drops
|A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS
|P&G
|Finalist
|7
|Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Superfly Films Contributing Agency 2 : IPG Mediabrands (Initiative) Contributing Agency 3 : Pulpkey Mediatech Pvt. Ltd.
|Urban Company
|Bridging the respect gap
|Urban Company
|Finalist
|8
|tgthr.
|Harpic
|Harpic Loocator - #BeFreeToPee
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Finalist
|9
|DDB Mudra Group
|McDonald's India (W&S)
|STOP TURNING A COLOUR-BLIND EYE
|Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|10
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Hero
|Turning prejudice into pride
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Finalist
|David v/s Goliath
|1
|DDB Mudra Group
|RuPay
|Yaad Se Bhulna
|RuPay
|Silver
|2
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Madison World
|Parachute
|From Hair to Heir: Parachute's Babycare Triumph
|Marico Ltd.
|Bronze
|3
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media Contributing Agency 3 : DDB Mudra Group
|ACKO
|Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu
|ACKO General Insurance
|Finalist
|4
|DDB Mudra Group
|Indian National Congress
|THE CAMPAIGN THAT RECLAIMED THE SPIRIT OF DEMOCRACY
|Indian National Congress
|Finalist
|Integrated Advertising Campaign : Products
|1
|The Womb
|Britannia Pure Magic Chocolush
|Can a cookie teach you how to live?
|Britannia Industries Limited
|Gold
|2
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|Colgate
|The Sweet Truth
|Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd.
|Gold
|3
|BBDO India Pvt. Ltd.
|Ariel
|HomeTeams #ShareTheLoad
|P&G
|Silver
|4
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India
|IKEA
|What can a Swedish brand teach Indians about their homes?
|IKEA India
|Silver
|5
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 3 : Elements MediaWorks Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : Convosight
|Whisper
|Explain 8th Grade Period Biology To A 8 Year Old Girl
|P&G
|Bronze
|6
|TBWA Contributing Agency 1 : Magnon eg+
|Philips OneBlade
|Only Swag, No Snags
|Philips India
|Bronze
|7
|Enormous Brands
|Lahori Zeera
|Simplicity vs Celebrity
|Lahori Zeera
|Bronze
|8
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : ADSMN Interactive
|Cadbury Celebrations
|Turning Boys Into Brothers Who Care
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|9
|BBH INDIA
|CaratLane
|Adding Weight to Lightweight Jewellery
|CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|10
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious
|Oreo
|Framing a cookie as India's jinx monitor
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|11
|Leo Burnett India
|Gatorade
|Gato, for those who sweat
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|12
|Innocean Worldwide India
|Kia
|Kia Sonet 2.0 Integrated Campaign
|Kia India
|Finalist
|13
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Network 18 India Contributing Agency 3 : Little Giant Films Contributing Agency 4 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd.
|Whisper
|Maa Sab Nahi Jaanti – Designing Period Curriculum For Moms
|P&G
|Finalist
|14
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman India Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry Contributing Agency 3 : Dejavu Films
|Pepsi
|Making Pepsi Young Again
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|15
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : Publicis Media India
|Lay's
|Reframing Lay's from a snack to an ingredient to arrest sales de-growth
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|Integrated Advertising Campaign: Non-Products
|1
|tgthr.
|Harpic
|Harpic Loocator - #BeFreeToPee
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Gold
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media Contributing Agency 3 : DDB Mudra Group
|ACKO
|Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu
|ACKO General Insurance
|Gold
|3
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM
|Spotify
|How Spotify Created an Artist Movement To Make India Pay for Music
|Spotify India
|Gold
|4
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Daawat
|How we won the whole year with a single day
|LT Foods Ltd.
|Bronze
|5
|Ogilvy Group India
|Vi
|Human Network testing Telecom Network
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Bronze
|6
|DDB Mudra Group
|RuPay
|Yaad Se Bhulna
|RuPay
|Bronze
|7
|L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
|Zepto
|E-COMMERCE SAVVY, Q-COMMERCE IGNORANT
|Zepto
|Finalist
|8
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Air India
|From a national institution to a national inspiration
|Air India Limited
|Finalist
|9
|Ogilvy Group India
|Asian Paints
|Kaam Hamara, Credit Aapka.
|Asian Paints Ltd.
|Finalist
|10
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Dominos
|Making pizza great again
|Jubilant FoodWorks Limited
|Finalist
|11
|Ogilvy Group India
|The Hindu
|SHOWING THE TOI WHAT WE'RE MADE OF
|The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited
|Finalist
|12
|BBH INDIA
|upGrad
|upGrad: Creating Cultural Currency for Continuous Learning
|upGrad
|Finalist
|Sustained Success: Products
|1
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Network 18 India Contributing Agency 3 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : MSL India
|Whisper
|Eroding Period Prejudices To Keep 23Mn Girls In School, Year After Year, For 5 years
|P&G
|Silver
|2
|DDB Mudra Group
|Royal Enfield
|A ‘THUMPING’ TURNAROUND: FROM A MOTORCYCLE TO A CULT
|Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors)
|Bronze
|3
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India
|Red Label
|A Decade of Brewing Success, One Teacup at a Time
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Bronze
|4
|BBDO India Pvt. Ltd.
|Ariel
|HomeTeams #ShareTheLoad
|P&G
|Bronze
|5
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : DeltaX Contributing Agency 4 : rephrase.ai
|Cadbury Celebrations
|Not Just a Box of Chocolates
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|6
|DDB Mudra Group
|Stayfree
|Bringing Men Into Menstruation
|Kenvue
|Finalist
|7
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Nescafe
|Generation coffee - one cup at a time
|Nestle India
|Finalist
|8
|Hindustan Unilever Limited Contributing Agency 1 : MullenLowe Singapore Pte. Ltd.
|Lifebuoy Soap
|H is for Handwashing: A Lesson for Life
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Finalist
|9
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Perfetti
|India's Original Lighthouse Brand
|Perfetti Van Melle
|Finalist
|10
|DDB Mudra Group
|Snickers
|KUCH "FILLING" HO JAAYE
|Mars International India Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|11
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Paytm
|Making no penny drop
|One 97 Communications Limited
|Finalist
|12
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|Cadbury 5Star
|Not Just a Funny Brand: Cadbury 5Star’s journey against being typecast
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|Sustained Success: Services
|1
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM
|Spotify
|Becoming Number 1 Vs Staying Number 1
|Spotify India
|Silver
|2
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Paytm
|How India got over cash
|One 97 Communications Limited
|Finalist
|3
|DDB Mudra Group
|RuPay
|RuPay is the New Pay
|RuPay
|Finalist
|4
|McCann Worldgroup India Contributing Agency 1 : Plan International (India Chapter)
|Dettol
|The Journey of Transforming a Nation's Health and Hygiene
|Reckitt (India) Ltd.
|Finalist
|New Product or Service
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Buckaroo
|Walking Tall: The Buckaroo Story
|Buckaroo
|Silver
|2
|The Womb
|Saregama Padhanisa
|GAATA RAHE MERA DIL
|Saregama India Ltd.
|Bronze
|3
|The Script Room Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM Contributing Agency 2 : Kantar India
|PhonePe - Monthly Health Insurance
|PhonePe Monthly Health Insurance
|PhonePe Insurance Broking Services Private Limited
|Bronze
|4
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Incredible India
|The Big Fat Indian Comeback: How the World Said Yes to India for Destination Weddings
|Incredible India
|Bronze
|5
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Odomos
|(S)worn to protect
|Dabur India Limited
|Finalist
|6
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Campa
|Bridging a 30 year long generation gap
|Reliance Retail Limited
|Finalist
|7
|Zenith Media (Publicis Groupe)
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|Challenging India's Gamers To Their Extreme
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Finalist
|8
|DDB Mudra Group
|i-activ Menstrual Cup
|Cup Talk: Trust Your Sis!
|Piramal Pharma Limited
|Finalist
|9
|Future Generali India Insurance Contributing Agency 1 : Initiative Media
|Future Generali
|FUTURE GENERALI HEALTH POWHER - IF HEALTH IS GENDERED, HEALTH INSURANCE CANNOT BE GENDERLESS
|Future Generali India Insurance
|Finalist
|10
|Future Generali India Insurance
|Future Generali
|FUTURE GENERALI D.I.Y HEALTH INSURANCE - CUSTOMIZED HEALTH INSURANCE, EMPOWERED CONSUMERS AND AGENTS
|Future Generali India Insurance
|Finalist
|11
|Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi
|Jiomart
|JIOMART: OPENING E-COMMERCE TO THE NEXT 500 MILLION
|JioMart (Reliance Retail Ltd.)
|Finalist
|12
|The Practice Strategic Communications
|Lenovo
|LOQ & Load: Launching a laptop crafted for new gamers
|Lenovo Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|13
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Maggi
|Nepo Noodles - When maggi hijacked biggest launch of 2023
|Nestle India
|Finalist
|14
|The Script Room Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM Contributing Agency 2 : Kantar India
|PhonePe
|PhonePe UPI Lite - New Product
|PhonePe Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|15
|The Womb
|Britannia JimJam Pops
|The Single-Handed Triumph
|Britannia Industries Limited
|Finalist
|Influencer Marketing
|1
|Ogilvy Group India
|Savlon
|Savlon: Turning Handwash Rebels into Handwash Legends
|ITC Limited
|Silver
|2
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Firecracker Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India
|DOVE
|Straightening out biases, not curls.
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Silver
|3
|FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX
|HDFC Bank
|Vigil Aunty’s Guide to Fighting Scams
|HDFC Bank
|Silver
|4
|TBWA Contributing Agency 1 : Magnon eg+
|Philips All in One Trimmer
|A trimmer raising the bar for Barbers
|Philips India
|Bronze
|5
|Netflix Marketing Partnerships
|Ajio House of Ethnics
|From Bazaars to Heeramandi
|AJIO Client 2 : Netflix
|Bronze
|6
|FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX
|SBI Card Miles
|Redefining the Rules: How SBI Miles Disrupted the Credit Card Launch Playbook
|SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd.
|Bronze
|7
|DDB Mudra Group
|Acko
|ACKO Change Agent
|ACKO General Insurance
|Finalist
|8
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry
|Kurkure
|Comedy is a Serious Business - It can drive serious growth when your brand is in trouble
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|9
|DDB Mudra Group
|i-activ Menstrual Cup
|Cup Talk: Trust Your Sis!
|Piramal Pharma Limited
|Finalist
|10
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Chrome Pictures
|Flipkart
|GETTING THE NUMBER 1 PLAYER TO BE SEEN AS THE NUMBER 1 PLAYER
|Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|11
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM
|Spotify
|How Spotify Created an Artist Movement To Make India Pay for Music
|Spotify India
|Finalist
|12
|VML Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India
|Thums Up
|How Thums Up got regional influencers to spark India's largest debate!
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Finalist
|13
|Ogilvy Group India
|Allen Solly
|INFLUENCING WITHOUT INFLUENCERS
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited – Allen Solly
|Finalist
|14
|Kulfi Collective
|Spotify India
|Spotify Daylists
|Spotify India
|Finalist
|15
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|COLGATE
|The CID Goof-up Investigation
|Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|16
|Elements MediaWorks Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 1 : Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 2 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 3 : Essencemediacom
|Whisper
|Whisper- Keep Girls In School
|Whisper India
|Finalist
|Data-driven
|1
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency
|Lay's
|Digitising crops for India's Farmers to help them fight climate change
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Gold
|2
|DDB Mudra Group
|Spotify India
|From accidental discoveries to meet-cutes; how Spotify revolutionised OPM
|Spotify India
|Silver
|3
|Leo Burnett India
|Gatorade
|Gatorade Turf Finder - Using data to convert crowded urban spaces into playgrounds
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|Seasonal Marketing – Products
|1
|The Womb
|Symphony Coolers
|THE OG GUNDA IS BACK!
|Symphony Limited
|Gold
|2
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : ADSMN Interactive
|Cadbury Celebrations
|Turning Boys Into Brothers Who Care
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Gold
|3
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Firecracker Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India Contributing Agency 3 : Collective Artists Network India Private Ltd.
|Vaseline
|Cracking the Lip Care Code
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Silver
|4
|Ogilvy Group India
|Coca Cola
|Pet pujo with a pop - Coke becomes the beloved sidekick of Pujo
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Silver
|5
|Ogilvy Group India
|Comfort
|Making people move out of their Comfort zone
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Bronze
|6
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : DeltaX
|Cadbury Celebrations
|Turning Our Ads Into Her Store
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|7
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk
|Turning Your Love Story Into A Fairytale
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|8
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Dabur Chyawanprash
|Deseasonalizing Immunity
|Dabur India Limited
|Finalist
|9
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : Publicis Media India
|Lay's
|Driving in-home stocking by getting Dhoni to create a new snacking ritual
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|10
|DDB Mudra Group
|RAYMOND
|HOW WE JOINED EVERYONE’S BARAAT
|RAYMOND APPAREL LIMITED
|Finalist
|11
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Studio X Contributing Agency 2 : Goodmorning Films Contributing Agency 3 : Wow Labz Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : GAN Studio Private Limited
|Thums Up
|India vs India
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Finalist
|12
|DDB Mudra Group
|Platinum Love Bands
|Platinum Days of Love - Seasons Campaign
|Platinum Guild India
|Finalist
|13
|FCB Kinnect
|TVS Jupiter
|Turning Wides Into Wins With Jupiter
|TVS Motor Company Limited
|Finalist
|Seasonal Marketing – Service
|1
|Enormous Brands
|Make My Trip
|Tested By Fans
|MakeMyTrip Homestays
|Finalist
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India
|Flipkart
|WHY EVERY AD IS A FLIPKART AD - A CASE STUDY IN GUERILLA MARKETING
|Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|The Disruptive Differentiators Award
|1
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India Contributing Agency 2 : Rapport Worldwide Contributing Agency 3 : Absolute Productions
|Brooke Bond Red Label
|When the Monsoons created a Tea Symphony!
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Silver
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM
|Spotify
|How Spotify Created an Artist Movement To Make India Pay for Music
|Spotify India
|Silver
|3
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India
|Flipkart
|1.4 BILLION VISITS IN A COUNTRY OF 1.4 BILLION PEOPLE
|Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|Ogilvy Group India
|Savlon
|Savlon: Turning Handwash Rebels into Handwash Legends
|ITC Limited
|Bronze
|5
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India
|Cadbury Celebrations
|#MyBirthdaySong
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|6
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|Colgate
|A Toothless Granny's Cutting Machine
|Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|7
|Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Superfly Films Contributing Agency 2 : IPG Mediabrands (Initiative) Contributing Agency 3 : Pulpkey Mediatech Pvt. Ltd.
|Urban Company
|Bridging the respect gap
|Urban Company
|Finalist
|8
|Zenith Media (Publicis Groupe)
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|Challenging India's gamers to their Extreme
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Finalist
|9
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India Contributing Agency 2 : Little Lamb
|Brooke Bond Red Label
|Disrupting Social Media on World Social Media day
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Finalist
|10
|OMD
|McDonalds - Hasta Basta (Happy Bags)
|Hasta Basta (Happy Bags): Creating wonders from waste!!
|Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited (McDonald’s India N&E)
|Finalist
|11
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious
|Oreo
|How a cookie gave voice to difficult conversations
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|12
|Interactive Avenues Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 1 : Mediabrands Content Studio India
|Amazon Prime Video
|INDIAN POLICE FORCE CHANGES SHOW PROMOTIONS FOREVER WITH GEN AI
|Amazon Prime Video
|Finalist
|13
|Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi
|Jiomart
|JIOMART: OPENING E-COMMERCE TO THE NEXT 500 MILLION
|JioMart (Reliance Retail Ltd.)
|Finalist
|14
|82.5 Communications Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India
|PhonePe
|PhonePe - Winning the branding game, one payment at a time
|PhonePe Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|15
|Hindustan Unilever Limited Contributing Agency 1 : MullenLowe Singapore Pte. Ltd.
|Lifebuoy Soap
|Reimaging Hygiene Through the Power of Play
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Finalist
|16
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|Colgate
|The Sweet Truth
|Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|17
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : DeltaX
|Cadbury Celebrations
|Turning Our Ads Into Her Store
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|18
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Hero
|Turning prejudice into pride
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Finalist
|19
|VML
|The Times of India
|Unplastic India
|Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd.
|Finalist
|20
|FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX
|HDFC Bank
|Vigil Aunty’s Guide to Fighting Scams
|HDFC Bank
|Finalist
|21
|DDB Mudra Group Lead Agency 2 : Star Hopper Contributing Agency 1 : Gaysi Family Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India
|Star India Pvt. Ltd.
|Words Of Pride
|STAR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
|Finalist
|Small Budgets – Products
|1
|Ogilvy Group India
|Titan EyePlus
|WHEN EYEWEAR ENTHUSIASTS COULDN'T BELIEVE THEIR EYES
|Titan Company Limited
|Silver
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious
|Oreo
|How a cookie seized the World Cup without sponsoring it
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|3
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry
|Quaker
|How baby showers gave birth to the importance of oats in Maharashtrian families
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Campa
|UGC - User Generated Cola
|Reliance Retail Limited
|Finalist
|Small Budgets – Services
|1
|DDB Mudra Group
|Spotify India
|From accidental discoveries to meet-cutes; how Spotify revolutionised OPM
|Spotify India
|Gold
|2
|Ogilvy Group India
|St. Jude
|The Impossible Choice
|St. Jude India ChildCare Centres
|Silver
|3
|McCann Worldgroup India
|ESAF Bank
|Saving her savings
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|Bronze
|4
|The Womb
|SAMCO Securities
|Dalal Street Or Las Vegas?
|Samco Securities Limited
|Finalist
|5
|redBus India
|redBus India Private Limited
|Route to 47 by redBus
|redBus India
|Finalist
|Carpe Diem
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Good Day
|When GoodDay imperfected its smile to make every smile perfect
|Britannia Industries Limited
|Silver
|2
|Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : Retro Films
|Cadbury 5Star
|5 Star 'Erases' Valentine's Day
|Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.
|Silver
|3
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Maybelline New York
|Old School, New Rules: How Maybelline Reinvented Cool
|Maybelline New York
|Silver
|4
|DDB Mudra Group
|Johnson's Baby
|A CHILD GIVES BIRTH TO A MOTHER
|Kenvue
|Finalist
|5
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Air India
|Airline in a sachet
|Air India Limited
|Finalist
|6
|Enormous Brands
|The Sarayu Ayodhya by The House of Abhinandan Lodha
|Ayodhya - A Kingdom Reborn
|The House of Abhinandan Lodha
|Finalist
|7
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry
|Kurkure
|Comedy is a Serious Business - It can drive serious growth when your brand is in trouble
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|8
|Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India
|Protinex
|From Rx to everyday Px
|Danone
|Finalist
|9
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Daawat
|How we won the whole year with a single day
|LT Foods Ltd.
|Finalist
|10
|DENTSU CREATIVE INDIA
|Uber
|Making Uber the third player in an India v Pakistan cricket World Cup match
|Uber India Systems Private Limited
|Finalist
|11
|DDB Mudra Group
|McDonald's India (W&S)
|NOW DELIVERING SUPERSTITIONS
|Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|12
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman India Contributing Agency 2 : Daftar Creative Room
|Pepsi
|Thand.ai matlab Pepsi Cola
|PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|13
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Incredible India
|The Big Fat Indian Comeback: How the World Said Yes to India for Destination Weddings
|Incredible India
|Finalist
|14
|SW Network Contributing Agency 1 : Youthbeat
|Tide
|Tide vs. Holi Stains
|Tide
|Finalist
|Commerce & Shopper Marketing
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Bosch
|Earnings Over Comfort : Rewiring the Power Tools story in India
|Bosch India
|Silver
|2
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media India
|ACKO
|Getting Indians to reject default car insurance
|ACKO General Insurance
|Silver
|3
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India
|Flipkart
|1.4 BILLION VISITS IN A COUNTRY OF 1.4 BILLION PEOPLE
|Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
|Bronze
|4
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Nescafe
|Brewing India's New Beverage Habit
|Nestle India
|Bronze
|5
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India
|IKEA
|What can a Swedish brand teach Indians about their homes?
|IKEA India
|Bronze
|6
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Maggi
|From Maggi lovers to Maggi moms
|Nestle India
|Finalist
|7
|Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi
|Jiomart
|JIOMART: OPENING E-COMMERCE TO THE NEXT 500 MILLION
|JioMart (Reliance Retail Ltd.)
|Finalist
|8
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India
|Flipkart
|WHY EVERY AD IS A FLIPKART AD - A CASE STUDY IN GUERILLA MARKETING
|Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|Wedding Experience
|1
|McCann Worldgroup India
|Incredible India
|The Big Fat Indian Comeback: How the World Said Yes to India for Destination Weddings
|Incredible India
|Bronze
|2
|PUBLICIS WORLDWIDE INDIA Contributing Agency 1 : Saatchi and Saatchi Propagate
|Enamor Bridal
|BRIDAL WEAR AND THE PRESSURE OF POLARITY
|Modenik Pvt. Ltd.
|Finalist
|3
|Leo Burnett India
|Niva Bupa
|Health Insurance over Horoscopes
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance
|Finalist
|GRAND EFFIE
|No.
|Agency Information
|Brand Name: Entry Title
|Client Information
|Category
|Result Note
|1
|Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media Contributing Agency 3 : DDB Mudra Group
|ACKO : Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu
|ACKO General Insurance
|37. New Product or Service
|Grand Effie