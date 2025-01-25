Effie India Awards 2024: Ogilvy, Mondelez win “Of the Year” titles

No. Agency Information Brand Name Entry Title Client Information Award

Agricultural, Industrial & Building

1 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Lay's Re-engineering agriculture to make farms a level playing field PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Silver

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency Lay's Digitising crops for India's Farmers to help them fight climate change PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

3 Enormous Brands Asahi Glass Making Glass Visible Asahi Bronze

4 McCann Worldgroup India Bosch Earnings Over Comfort : Rewiring the Power Tools story in India Bosch India Finalist

5 McCann Worldgroup India Bangur Cement When we got pop culture to do the heavy lifting Shree Cement Ltd. Finalist

Automotive – Aftermarket

1 TVS Motor Company Limited TVS Childrens Helmet AN S.O.S. CALL ON BEHALF OF KIDS TO THEIR BLIND PARENTS TVS Motor Company Limited Silver

2 Dentsu Creative Maruti Suzuki True Value Car sells only at TRUE VALUE Maruti Suzuki India Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

Automotive – Vehicles (OEM)

1 Zenith Media (Publicis Groupe) Hero Xtreme 125R Challenging India's gamers to their Extreme Hero MotoCorp Limited Bronze

2 McCann Worldgroup India Hero Fighting sexism on roads Hero MotoCorp Limited Bronze

3 The Womb Mahindra SUVs It's Time to Talk the Walk Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Bronze

4 The Womb Matter Aera A Matter of Survival Matter Motor Works Finalist

5 FCB Kinnect Punch.ev How A Broken Car Window Broke Barriers in Women’s Sports Tata Motors Finalist

6 L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Hero Motocorp THE LEGEND RIDES AGAIN Hero MotoCorp Limited Finalist

Beauty & Fragrance

1 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Good Morning Films Contributing Agency 2 : Pollen - Influencer Agency Contributing Agency 3 : Brand to People - Onground team Contributing Agency 4 : No Country Films Pond's Dugga Dugga - Celebrating the beauty behind the beauty of Maa Durga Hindustan Unilever Limited Silver

2 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Firecracker Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India DOVE Straightening out biases, not curls. Hindustan Unilever Limited Bronze

3 McCann Worldgroup India Maybelline New York Maybelline New York Goes to New Delhi Maybelline New York Finalist

4 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Madison World Parachute Planting A Coconut Tree In A Mustard Field Marico Ltd. Finalist

Beverages Non-Alcohol

1 Leo Burnett India Gatorade Gatorade Turf Finder - Using data to convert crowded urban spaces into playgrounds PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Silver

2 Ogilvy Group India Coca Cola Pet pujo with a pop - Coke becomes the beloved sidekick of Pujo The Coca-Cola Company Silver

3 McCann Worldgroup India Nescafe Brewing India's New Beverage Habit Nestle India Bronze

4 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Mountain Dew How Do You Sell Fear To A Fearless Community? PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

5 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Studio X Contributing Agency 2 : Goodmorning Films Contributing Agency 3 : Wow Labz Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : GAN Studio Private Limited Thums Up Thums Up - India vs India The Coca-Cola Company Finalist

Consumer Goods & Telecom

1 FCB Kinnect Lenovo YOGA From Swipe to Stay: Lenovo’s Artful Capture of the Young-Gen's Attention Lenovo Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

2 Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Social Beat Contributing Agency 2 : CATNIP Boat Lost in Nirvana boAt- Imagine Marketing Limited Finalist

3 McCann Worldgroup India Odomos Odomos ki surgical strike Dabur India Limited Finalist

4 BBDO India Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 1 : Spark Foundry India WhatsApp WhatsApp: The Safer You Feel, The More You Share Meta India Finalist

Education

1 The Womb Saregama Padhanisa GAATA RAHE MERA DIL Saregama India Ltd. Silver

2 BBH INDIA upGrad upGrad: Creating Cultural Currency for Continuous Learning upGrad Bronze

Fashion

1 BBH INDIA CaratLane Rings Embedded with Feelings CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd. Silver

2 Ogilvy Group India Titan EyePlus WHEN EYEWEAR ENTHUSIASTS COULDN'T BELIEVE THEIR EYES Titan Company Limited Silver

3 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Brand Movers India Contributing Agency 2 : ADFACTORS PR Titan Making Beauty a Beautiful Sport Titan Company Limited Bronze

4 BBH INDIA CaratLane Utsav CaratLane Utsav: A Contemporary Shine on a Traditional Festival CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

5 DDB Mudra Group Bewakoof Wear Your Bio Bewakoof Finalist

Finance

1 McCann Worldgroup India ESAF Bank Saving her savings ESAF Small Finance Bank Gold

2 FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX HDFC Bank Vigil Aunty’s Guide to Fighting Scams HDFC Bank Silver

3 Fatmen Contributing Agency 1 : Pepper Content Global Private Limited Contributing Agency 2 : 59th Parallel Mirae Asset Sharekhan Casual Trading is Injurious to Wealth Sharekhan Limited Bronze

4 FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX SBI Card Miles Redefining the Rules: How SBI Miles Disrupted the Credit Card Launch Playbook SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd. Finalist

Food, Snacks & Desserts

1 McCann Worldgroup India Aashirvaad When South Indian Mothers Said Attaboy ITC Limited Gold

2 DDB Mudra Group McDonald's India (W&S) NOW DELIVERING SUPERSTITIONS Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Silver

3 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Cadbury Celebrations #MyBirthdaySong Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

4 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : Publicis Media India Lay's Reframing Lay's from a snack to an ingredient PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

5 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : Retro Films Cadbury 5Star 5 Star 'Erases' Valentine's Day Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

6 Tonic Worldwide Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Bingo Bingo! speaking the Korean lingo! ITC Limited Finalist

7 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry Kurkure Comedy is a Serious Business - It can drive serious growth when your brand is in trouble PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

8 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious Oreo Framing A Cookie As India's Jinx Monitor Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

9 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious Oreo How a cookie gave voice to difficult conversations Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

10 The Womb Contributing Agency 1 : Schbang Britannia JimJam Pops How JimJam Pops stopped Oreo from advertising and made India win the World Cup Britannia Industries Limited Finalist

11 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Radio Mirchi Contributing Agency 3 : Kantar India Tata Salt The Unforgettable Salt: Tata salt Tata Consumer Products Limited Finalist

12 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : ADSMN Interactive Cadbury Celebrations Turning Boys Into Brothers Who Care Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

Government & Institutional

1 DDB Mudra Group Indian National Congress THE CAMPAIGN THAT RECLAIMED THE SPIRIT OF DEMOCRACY Indian National Congress Finalist

Healthcare Products

1 McCann Worldgroup India Ceregrow Farak Padta Hai Nestle India Gold

2 Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Contributing Agency 1 : India Signing Hands Vicks Cough Drops A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS P&G Silver

3 WONDRLAB INDIA PVT LTD. Ryze LESSONS LEARNT FROM A CHEWING GUM Ryze Nicotine Gum Bronze

4 DDB Mudra Group Polycrol Your lunch has sent you a meeting request Piramal Pharma Limited Bronze

5 Abbott Digene Abbott - Digene India Abbott Healthcare Finalist

6 Grey Group Sensodyne Take the first step Haleon Finalist

7 The Womb Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo WHEN A BALD, DEAD MAN SOLD A SHAMPOO BRAND USV Consumer Products Finalist

Healthcare Services

1 Ogilvy Group India St. Jude The Impossible Choice St. Jude India ChildCare Centres Gold

2 Leo Burnett India Sensodyne How Sensodyne endorsed its endorsers to build reputation Haleon Finalist

Home Furnishings & Appliances

1 McCann Worldgroup India Contributing Agency 1 : Monk Entertainment Contributing Agency 2 : Sol Digital NeoBharat Backdrops for the Success Stories of New Bharat Asian Paints Ltd. Gold

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India IKEA What can a Swedish brand teach Indians about their homes? IKEA India Bronze

3 The Womb Symphony Coolers THE OG GUNDA IS BACK! Symphony Limited Finalist

Household Supplies

1 tgthr. Harpic Harpic Loocator - #BeFreeToPee Reckitt Benckiser Gold

2 Ogilvy Group India Nimyle 1,2,3,4...GET ON THE JOY FLOOR ITC Limited Finalist

3 tgthr. Colin Colin - #ChamakNayiSochKi Reckitt Benckiser Finalist

Insurance and Related Products

1 McCann Worldgroup India PhonePe When Insurance Went OTT PhonePe Pvt. Ltd. Gold

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media India ACKO Getting Indians to reject default car insurance ACKO General Insurance Silver

3 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media Contributing Agency 3 : DDB Mudra Group ACKO Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu ACKO General Insurance Silver

4 DDB Mudra Group Acko ACKO's Change Agent ACKO General Insurance Finalist

5 Leo Burnett India HDFC LIFE From Invincibility to Vulnerability HDFC Life Finalist

Media & Entertainment

1 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM Spotify How Spotify Created an Artist Movement To Make India Pay for Music Spotify India Bronze

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Starcom India Spotify Mix Tapes From Spotify Spotify India Bronze

3 DDB Mudra Group Lead Agency 2 : Star Hopper Contributing Agency 1 : Gaysi Family Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India Star India Pvt. Ltd. Words Of Pride STAR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Bronze

4 Ogilvy Group India The Hindu SHOWING THE TOI WHAT WE'RE MADE OF The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited Finalist

Other Products

1 McCann Worldgroup India Buckaroo Walking Tall: The Buckaroo Story Buckaroo Silver

2 Ogilvy Group India Fevistik Power Crafting Imagination > Crafting Materials Pidilite Industries Ltd. Bronze

3 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Good Morning Films Eveready HOW EVEREADY FLASHLIGHTS SPARKED COURAGE IN EVERY INDIAN GIRL Eveready Industries India Ltd. Bronze

4 Ogilvy Group India Fevicol Glue Drops Leaves Memories Behind, Not Marks Pidilite Industries Ltd. Bronze

5 Enormous Brands Asahi Glass The Hostile Outside Asahi Bronze

6 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Madison World Parachute From Hair to Heir: Parachute's Babycare Triumph Marico Ltd. Finalist

7 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Good Morning Films Eveready HOW THE EVER-READY CAT GOT THE BUNNY’S TONGUE Eveready Industries India Ltd. Finalist

8 DDB Mudra Group Battlegrounds Mobile India How the universe is conspiring to get you to play BGMI Battleground Mobile India Finalist

9 Enormous Brands Rapido Making India take to Bike Taxis Rapido Finalist

Personal Care

1 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Colgate The Sweet Truth Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd. Gold

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 3 : Elements MediaWorks Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : Convosight Whisper Explain 8th Grade Period Biology To A 8 Year Old Girl P&G Silver

3 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Colgate A Toothless Granny's Cutting Machine Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

4 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Network 18 India Contributing Agency 3 : Little Giant Films Contributing Agency 4 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Whisper Maa Sab Nahi Jaanti – Designing Period Curriculum For Moms P&G Finalist

5 Ogilvy Group India Savlon Savlon: Turning Handwash Rebels into Handwash Legends ITC Limited Finalist

Professional services and solutions

1 Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Superfly Films Contributing Agency 2 : IPG Mediabrands (Initiative) Contributing Agency 3 : Pulpkey Mediatech Pvt. Ltd. Urban Company Bridging the respect gap Urban Company Silver

2 DDB Mudra Group Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Indeed From jobseeker, to the one whom jobs seek Indeed India Silver

3 Ogilvy Group India Asian Paints Kaam Hamara, Credit Aapka. Asian Paints Ltd. Finalist

4 McCann Worldgroup India Housing Kirayedaaron se Saavdhaan REA India PVT. LTD. Finalist

Retail

1 Enormous Brands Rapido BIKE WALI TAXI SABSE SAXI Rapido Gold

2 Edelman India KFC India KFC #SPEAKSIGN CLASSROOM KFC India Silver

3 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Flipkart 1.4 BILLION VISITS IN A COUNTRY OF 1.4 BILLION PEOPLE Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

4 DDB Mudra Group Contributing Agency 1 : Madison Media McDonald's India (W&S) IMITATING OUR IMITATION Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

5 Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Jiomart JIOMART: OPENING E-COMMERCE TO THE NEXT 500 MILLION JioMart (Reliance Retail Ltd.) Finalist

22. Services - Telecom and related products

1 Ogilvy Group India Vi Human Network testing Telecom Network Vodafone Idea Limited Finalist

Sporting events

NO SHORTLIST

Travel & Tourism

1 Leo Burnett India redBus Taking the Bus Adda out of the ticketing process. redBus India Gold

2 TBWA Contributing Agency 1 : Brand Musiq Contributing Agency 2 : Blackboard Communications Contributing Agency 3 : Futurebrand, Lintas C:EX Air India Express Air India Express: Liberating Indian flyers from pre-defined notions of privilege Air India Express Bronze

3 McCann Worldgroup India Air India Incredible Air India Air India Limited Bronze

4 Talented Contributing Agency 1 : The New Thing Contributing Agency 2 : Dharma 2.0 Goibibo GoiBEBO Goibibo Finalist

Corporate Advertising / Reputation

1 The Womb Mahindra SUVs It's Time to Talk the Walk Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Gold

2 Ogilvy Group India St. Jude The Impossible Choice St. Jude's India Childcare Centres Silver

3 Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Superfly Films Contributing Agency 2 : IPG Mediabrands (Initiative) Contributing Agency 3 : Pulpkey Mediatech Pvt. Ltd. Urban Company Bridging the respect gap Urban Company Bronze

4 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Colgate A Toothless Granny's Cutting Machine Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

5 TVS Motor Company Limited TVS Childrens Helmet AN S.O.S. CALL ON BEHALF OF KIDS TO THEIR BLIND PARENTS TVS Motor Company Limited Finalist

6 McCann Worldgroup India Maggi Because some things take more than 2 minutes Nestle India Finalist

7 The Womb SAMCO Securities Dalal Street Or Las Vegas? Samco Securities Limited Finalist

8 McCann Worldgroup India Dabur Chyawanprash Fighting India's jugaad against everyday health issues Dabur India Limited Finalist

9 McCann Worldgroup India Hero Fighting sexism on roads Hero MotoCorp Limited Finalist

10 McCann Worldgroup India Air India From a national institution to a national inspiration Air India Limited Finalist

11 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Chrome Pictures Flipkart GETTING THE NUMBER 1 PLAYER TO BE SEEN AS THE NUMBER 1 PLAYER Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

12 DDB Mudra Group Infosys Going beyond the ‘D’ in DEI Infosys Limited Finalist

13 DDB Mudra Group Johnson's Baby How Johnson's Baby Rose From The Ashes For New-Age Moms Kenvue Finalist

14 Leo Burnett India Sensodyne How Sensodyne endorsed its endorsers to build reputation Haleon Finalist

15 Ogilvy Group India Kingfisher REAL KINGS DON'T PUT QUEENS IN BIKINIS United Breweries Limited Finalist

16 The Womb Astral Pipes THE GREAT UNIFIER Astral Limited Finalist

17 McCann Worldgroup India Good Day When GoodDay imperfected its smile to make every smile perfect Britannia Industries Limited Finalist

B2B

1 McCann Worldgroup India Seerial Cornershop Heroes Seerial Sports and Fashion Silver

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Lay's Re-engineering agriculture to make Farms a level playing field for Lay's PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

3 McCann Worldgroup India Paytm Ka-ching! One 97 Communications Limited Finalist

Interactive Marketing

1 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : DeltaX Cadbury Celebrations Turning Our Ads Into Her Store Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Silver

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Flipkart 1.4 BILLION VISITS IN A COUNTRY OF 1.4 BILLION PEOPLE Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

3 BBH INDIA CaratLane Rings Embedded with Feelings CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

4 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Studio X SPRITE Sprite's Joke in a Bottle The Coca-Cola Company Bronze

5 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Good Morning Films Contributing Agency 2 : Wow Labz Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 3 : GAN Studio Private Limited Contributing Agency 4 : WPP Open X Thums Up Thums Up - Believer Bot The Coca-Cola Company Bronze

6 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious Oreo How a cookie gave voice to difficult conversations Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

7 BBH INDIA CaratLane Sibling Passcode Box The Passcode to Jewellery Gifting on Raksha Bandhan CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

8 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Turning Your Love Story Into A Fairytale Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

9 Ogilvy Group India Titan EyePlus WHEN EYEWEAR ENTHUSIASTS COULDN'T BELIEVE THEIR EYES Titan Company Limited Finalist

10 McCann Worldgroup India Good Day When GoodDay imperfected its smile to make every smile perfect Britannia Industries Limited Finalist

Small Town & Rural Marketing

1 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency Contributing Agency 2 : Spark Foundry India Quaker How baby showers gave birth to the importance of oats in Maharashtrian families PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Silver

2 Leo Burnett India redBus Taking the Bus Adda out of the ticketing process. redBus India Bronze

3 McCann Worldgroup India Maggi Because some things take more than 2 minutes Nestle India Finalist

4 McCann Worldgroup India Mastercard SoftPos: Turning UPIs greatest weapon into Mastercard's smartest solution Mastercard India Finalist

Regional

1 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Firecracker Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare Contributing Agency 3 : Collective Artists Network India Private Ltd Vaseline Cracking the Lip Care Code in West Bengal Hindustan Unilever Limited Silver

2 McCann Worldgroup India Aashirvaad How Atta Won South Indian Mothers' Hearts, One Tiffin Box at a Time ITC Limited Bronze

3 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry Quaker How baby showers gave birth to the importance of oats in Maharashtrian families PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

4 Ogilvy Group India Vi Human Network testing Telecom Network Vodafone Idea Limited Bronze

5 Ogilvy Group India Mother dairy Mother Dairy _ Mere paas maa hai Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables Limited Bronze

6 The Womb Piramal Finance Neeyat : Budget Bharat's Real Credit Score ! PIRAMAL CAPITAL AND HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED Bronze

7 Leo Burnett India Gatorade Gatorade Turf Finder - Using data to convert crowded urban spaces into playgrounds PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

8 Ogilvy Group India Coca Cola Pet pujo with a pop - Coke becomes the beloved sidekick of Pujo The Coca-Cola Company Finalist

9 82.5 Communications Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India PhonePe PhonePe - Winning the Sonic Branding Game with Regional Celebrities PhonePe Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

10 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Flibbr Consulting Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry 7up Unlocking growth by deseasonalising 7Up in Tamil Nadu PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

11 The Womb Cofsils WHAT FEELS GOOD, DOESN’T ALWAYS DO GOOD. Cipla Health Limited Finalist

Direct Marketing

1 Krafton India Contributing Agency 1 : Dora Digs Battlegrounds Mobile India BGMI Ki Boli Krafton India Silver

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious India Oreo The only Pongal campaign that had nothing to do with Pongal Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Silver

3 McCann Worldgroup India Buckaroo Walking Tall: The Buckaroo Story Buckaroo Silver

4 redBus India redBus India Private Limited Route to 47 by redBus redBus India Bronze

5 DDB Mudra Group Income Tax Department A return on your returns Income Tax Department Client 2 : Infosys Limited Finalist

6 Havas Worldwide Contributing Agency 1 : Havas Media India Muthoot FinCorp Book My Gold Loan Muthoot FinCorp Finalist

7 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious Oreo How a cookie seized the World Cup without sponsoring it Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

8 Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India Contributing Agency 2 : Big City Promotions India Contributing Agency 3 : Rooted Films Britannia Industries Limited Hungry for Gold Britannia Industries Limited Finalist

9 McCann Worldgroup India Incredible India Incredible India, by Indians: Turning 1.4 Bn India's Citizens into India's Travel Guides Ministry of Tourism, India Finalist

10 McCann Worldgroup India Paytm Ka-ching! One 97 Communications Limited Finalist

11 McCann Worldgroup India Maggi Kona na Khona Nestle India Finalist

12 DDB Mudra Group McDonald's India (W&S) NOW DELIVERING SUPERSTITIONS Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

13 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious LinkedIn Teaching India the power of professional networking LinkedIn Finalist

14 Leo Burnett India Meta for Business Unlocking the power of WhatsApp to get new customers for SMBs Meta India Finalist

15 Enormous Brands Lemonn Zero Cost Ads for a Zero Fee App Lemonn Finalist

Experiential Marketing / Brand Experience

1 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Cadbury Celebrations #MyBirthdaySong Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Silver

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Network 18 India Contributing Agency 3 : Little Giant Films Contributing Agency 4 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Whisper Maa Sab Nahi Jaanti – Designing Period Curriculum For Moms P&G Silver

3 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India COLGATE The CID Goof-up Investigation Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd. Silver

4 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : ADSMN Interactive Cadbury Celebrations Turning Boys Into Brothers Who Care Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Silver

5 Leo Burnett India Gatorade Gatorade Turf Finder - Using data to convert crowded urban spaces into playgrounds PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

6 BBH INDIA CaratLane Rings Embedded with Feelings CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

7 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Turning Your Love Story Into A Fairytale Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

8 DDB Mudra Group Contributing Agency 1 : Boot Polissh Films Kwality Walls Cadbury Feast Crackle A LAUNCH WHERE YOU COULDN’T TRY THE PRODUCT Hindustan Unilever Limited Finalist

9 McCann Worldgroup India Contributing Agency 1 : Plan International (India Chapter) Dettol CBHE - Children Board of Hygiene Education Reckitt (India) Ltd. Finalist

10 McCann Worldgroup India Air India Dancing through turbulence Air India Limited Finalist

11 FCB Kinnect Lenovo YOGA From Swipe to Stay: Lenovo’s Artful Capture of the Young-Gen's Attention Lenovo Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

12 tgthr. Harpic Harpic Loocator - #BeFreeToPee Reckitt Benckiser Finalist

13 McCann Worldgroup India Incredible India Incredible India, by Indians: Turning 1.4 Bn India's Citizens into India's Travel Guides Ministry of Tourism, India Finalist

14 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 2 : Wavemaker India Cadbury Dairy Milk Inspiring Generosity on Cricket's Biggest Days Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

15 McCann Worldgroup India Paytm Ka-ching! One 97 Communications Limited Finalist

16 Ogilvy Group India Titan EyePlus WHEN EYEWEAR ENTHUSIASTS COULDN'T BELIEVE THEIR EYES Titan Company Limited Finalist

17 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India Contributing Agency 2 : Rapport Worldwide Contributing Agency 3 : Absolute Productions Brooke Bond Taj Mahal When the Monsoons created a Tea Symphony! Hindustan Unilever Limited Finalist

18 McCann Worldgroup India Contributing Agency 1 : Plan International (India Chapter) Dettol Your hygiene is better than my hygiene Reckitt (India) Ltd. Finalist

Positive Change - Environmental – Brands

1 McCann Worldgroup India Maggi Kona na Khona Nestle India Silver

2 Interactive Avenues Contributing Agency 1 : Mediabrands Content Studio (India) Contributing Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Sunfeast Yippee! CREATE MAGIC! FROM PLASTIC TO PARKS ITC Limited Bronze

3 VML The Times of India Unplastic India Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. Bronze

4 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency Lay's Helping India fight water crisis by creating water from potatoes PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

5 BISLERI INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD. Bisleri Towards a Greener Future- One day at a time BISLERI INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD. Finalist

Positive Change - Environmental – Non-Profit

NO SHORTLIST

Positive Change - Social Good – Brands

1 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : ActiMedia Pvt Ltd Contributing Agency 3 : Elements MediaWorks Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : Convosight Whisper Explain 8th Grade Period Biology To A 8 Year Old Girl P&G Silver

2 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Colgate The Sweet Truth Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd. Silver

3 TVS Motor Company Limited TVS Childrens Helmet AN S.O.S. CALL ON BEHALF OF KIDS TO THEIR BLIND PARENTS TVS Motor Company Limited Bronze

4 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Network 18 India Contributing Agency 3 : Little Giant Films Contributing Agency 4 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Whisper Maa Sab Nahi Jaanti – Designing Period Curriculum For Moms P&G Bronze

5 FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX HDFC Bank Vigil Aunty’s Guide to Fighting Scams HDFC Bank Bronze

6 McCann Worldgroup India Maggi Because some things take more than 2 minutes Nestle India Finalist

7 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency Lay's Digitising crops for India's Farmers to help them fight climate change PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

8 McCann Worldgroup India Dabur Chyawanprash Fighting India's jugaad against everyday health issues Dabur India Limited Finalist

9 BBDO India Pvt. Ltd. Ariel HomeTeams #ShareTheLoad P&G Finalist

10 Hindustan Unilever Limited Contributing Agency 1 : MullenLowe Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lifebuoy Soap Reimaging Hygiene Through the Power of Play Hindustan Unilever Limited Finalist

11 Ogilvy Group India Savlon Savlon: Turning Handwash Rebels into Handwash Legends ITC Limited Finalist

12 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Starcom Spotify What Role Can Music Play In Motivating Indians To Vote? Spotify India Finalist

Positive Change - Social Good – Non-Profit

1 Ogilvy Group India St. Jude The Impossible Choice St. Jude India ChildCare Centres Gold

2 BBDO India Pvt. Ltd. 103 Rakhi 103 Women Safety Helpline Create Foundation Finalist

3 DDB Mudra Group Lead Agency 2 : Star Hopper Contributing Agency 1 : Gaysi Family Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India Star India Pvt. Ltd. Words Of Pride STAR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Finalist

Positive Change - Social Good – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

1 The Womb Piramal Finance Neeyat : Budget Bharat's Real Credit Score ! PIRAMAL CAPITAL AND HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED Gold

2 McCann Worldgroup India Buckaroo Walking Tall: The Buckaroo Story Buckaroo Gold

3 Edelman India KFC India KFC #SPEAKSIGN CLASSROOM KFC India Silver

4 McCann Worldgroup India ESAF Bank Saving her savings ESAF Small Finance Bank Bronze

5 McCann Worldgroup India Good Day When GoodDay imperfected its smile to make every smile perfect Britannia Industries Limited Bronze

6 Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Contributing Agency 1 : India Signing Hands Vicks Cough Drops A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS P&G Finalist

7 Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Superfly Films Contributing Agency 2 : IPG Mediabrands (Initiative) Contributing Agency 3 : Pulpkey Mediatech Pvt. Ltd. Urban Company Bridging the respect gap Urban Company Finalist

8 tgthr. Harpic Harpic Loocator - #BeFreeToPee Reckitt Benckiser Finalist

9 DDB Mudra Group McDonald's India (W&S) STOP TURNING A COLOUR-BLIND EYE Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

10 McCann Worldgroup India Hero Turning prejudice into pride Hero MotoCorp Limited Finalist

David v/s Goliath

1 DDB Mudra Group RuPay Yaad Se Bhulna RuPay Silver

2 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Madison World Parachute From Hair to Heir: Parachute's Babycare Triumph Marico Ltd. Bronze

3 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media Contributing Agency 3 : DDB Mudra Group ACKO Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu ACKO General Insurance Finalist

4 DDB Mudra Group Indian National Congress THE CAMPAIGN THAT RECLAIMED THE SPIRIT OF DEMOCRACY Indian National Congress Finalist

Integrated Advertising Campaign : Products

1 The Womb Britannia Pure Magic Chocolush Can a cookie teach you how to live? Britannia Industries Limited Gold

2 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Colgate The Sweet Truth Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd. Gold

3 BBDO India Pvt. Ltd. Ariel HomeTeams #ShareTheLoad P&G Silver

4 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India IKEA What can a Swedish brand teach Indians about their homes? IKEA India Silver

5 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 3 : Elements MediaWorks Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : Convosight Whisper Explain 8th Grade Period Biology To A 8 Year Old Girl P&G Bronze

6 TBWA Contributing Agency 1 : Magnon eg+ Philips OneBlade Only Swag, No Snags Philips India Bronze

7 Enormous Brands Lahori Zeera Simplicity vs Celebrity Lahori Zeera Bronze

8 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : ADSMN Interactive Cadbury Celebrations Turning Boys Into Brothers Who Care Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

9 BBH INDIA CaratLane Adding Weight to Lightweight Jewellery CaratLane India Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

10 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious Oreo Framing a cookie as India's jinx monitor Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

11 Leo Burnett India Gatorade Gato, for those who sweat PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

12 Innocean Worldwide India Kia Kia Sonet 2.0 Integrated Campaign Kia India Finalist

13 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Network 18 India Contributing Agency 3 : Little Giant Films Contributing Agency 4 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Whisper Maa Sab Nahi Jaanti – Designing Period Curriculum For Moms P&G Finalist

14 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman India Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry Contributing Agency 3 : Dejavu Films Pepsi Making Pepsi Young Again PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

15 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : Publicis Media India Lay's Reframing Lay's from a snack to an ingredient to arrest sales de-growth PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

Integrated Advertising Campaign: Non-Products

1 tgthr. Harpic Harpic Loocator - #BeFreeToPee Reckitt Benckiser Gold

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media Contributing Agency 3 : DDB Mudra Group ACKO Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu ACKO General Insurance Gold

3 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM Spotify How Spotify Created an Artist Movement To Make India Pay for Music Spotify India Gold

4 McCann Worldgroup India Daawat How we won the whole year with a single day LT Foods Ltd. Bronze

5 Ogilvy Group India Vi Human Network testing Telecom Network Vodafone Idea Limited Bronze

6 DDB Mudra Group RuPay Yaad Se Bhulna RuPay Bronze

7 L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Zepto E-COMMERCE SAVVY, Q-COMMERCE IGNORANT Zepto Finalist

8 McCann Worldgroup India Air India From a national institution to a national inspiration Air India Limited Finalist

9 Ogilvy Group India Asian Paints Kaam Hamara, Credit Aapka. Asian Paints Ltd. Finalist

10 McCann Worldgroup India Dominos Making pizza great again Jubilant FoodWorks Limited Finalist

11 Ogilvy Group India The Hindu SHOWING THE TOI WHAT WE'RE MADE OF The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited Finalist

12 BBH INDIA upGrad upGrad: Creating Cultural Currency for Continuous Learning upGrad Finalist

Sustained Success: Products

1 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Network 18 India Contributing Agency 3 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : MSL India Whisper Eroding Period Prejudices To Keep 23Mn Girls In School, Year After Year, For 5 years P&G Silver

2 DDB Mudra Group Royal Enfield A ‘THUMPING’ TURNAROUND: FROM A MOTORCYCLE TO A CULT Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors) Bronze

3 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India Red Label A Decade of Brewing Success, One Teacup at a Time Hindustan Unilever Limited Bronze

4 BBDO India Pvt. Ltd. Ariel HomeTeams #ShareTheLoad P&G Bronze

5 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : DeltaX Contributing Agency 4 : rephrase.ai Cadbury Celebrations Not Just a Box of Chocolates Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

6 DDB Mudra Group Stayfree Bringing Men Into Menstruation Kenvue Finalist

7 McCann Worldgroup India Nescafe Generation coffee - one cup at a time Nestle India Finalist

8 Hindustan Unilever Limited Contributing Agency 1 : MullenLowe Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lifebuoy Soap H is for Handwashing: A Lesson for Life Hindustan Unilever Limited Finalist

9 McCann Worldgroup India Perfetti India's Original Lighthouse Brand Perfetti Van Melle Finalist

10 DDB Mudra Group Snickers KUCH "FILLING" HO JAAYE Mars International India Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

11 McCann Worldgroup India Paytm Making no penny drop One 97 Communications Limited Finalist

12 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Cadbury 5Star Not Just a Funny Brand: Cadbury 5Star’s journey against being typecast Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

Sustained Success: Services

1 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM Spotify Becoming Number 1 Vs Staying Number 1 Spotify India Silver

2 McCann Worldgroup India Paytm How India got over cash One 97 Communications Limited Finalist

3 DDB Mudra Group RuPay RuPay is the New Pay RuPay Finalist

4 McCann Worldgroup India Contributing Agency 1 : Plan International (India Chapter) Dettol The Journey of Transforming a Nation's Health and Hygiene Reckitt (India) Ltd. Finalist

New Product or Service

1 McCann Worldgroup India Buckaroo Walking Tall: The Buckaroo Story Buckaroo Silver

2 The Womb Saregama Padhanisa GAATA RAHE MERA DIL Saregama India Ltd. Bronze

3 The Script Room Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM Contributing Agency 2 : Kantar India PhonePe - Monthly Health Insurance PhonePe Monthly Health Insurance PhonePe Insurance Broking Services Private Limited Bronze

4 McCann Worldgroup India Incredible India The Big Fat Indian Comeback: How the World Said Yes to India for Destination Weddings Incredible India Bronze

5 McCann Worldgroup India Odomos (S)worn to protect Dabur India Limited Finalist

6 McCann Worldgroup India Campa Bridging a 30 year long generation gap Reliance Retail Limited Finalist

7 Zenith Media (Publicis Groupe) Hero Xtreme 125R Challenging India's Gamers To Their Extreme Hero MotoCorp Limited Finalist

8 DDB Mudra Group i-activ Menstrual Cup Cup Talk: Trust Your Sis! Piramal Pharma Limited Finalist

9 Future Generali India Insurance Contributing Agency 1 : Initiative Media Future Generali FUTURE GENERALI HEALTH POWHER - IF HEALTH IS GENDERED, HEALTH INSURANCE CANNOT BE GENDERLESS Future Generali India Insurance Finalist

10 Future Generali India Insurance Future Generali FUTURE GENERALI D.I.Y HEALTH INSURANCE - CUSTOMIZED HEALTH INSURANCE, EMPOWERED CONSUMERS AND AGENTS Future Generali India Insurance Finalist

11 Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Jiomart JIOMART: OPENING E-COMMERCE TO THE NEXT 500 MILLION JioMart (Reliance Retail Ltd.) Finalist

12 The Practice Strategic Communications Lenovo LOQ & Load: Launching a laptop crafted for new gamers Lenovo Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

13 McCann Worldgroup India Maggi Nepo Noodles - When maggi hijacked biggest launch of 2023 Nestle India Finalist

14 The Script Room Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM Contributing Agency 2 : Kantar India PhonePe PhonePe UPI Lite - New Product PhonePe Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

15 The Womb Britannia JimJam Pops The Single-Handed Triumph Britannia Industries Limited Finalist

Influencer Marketing

1 Ogilvy Group India Savlon Savlon: Turning Handwash Rebels into Handwash Legends ITC Limited Silver

2 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Firecracker Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India DOVE Straightening out biases, not curls. Hindustan Unilever Limited Silver

3 FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX HDFC Bank Vigil Aunty’s Guide to Fighting Scams HDFC Bank Silver

4 TBWA Contributing Agency 1 : Magnon eg+ Philips All in One Trimmer A trimmer raising the bar for Barbers Philips India Bronze

5 Netflix Marketing Partnerships Ajio House of Ethnics From Bazaars to Heeramandi AJIO Client 2 : Netflix Bronze

6 FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX SBI Card Miles Redefining the Rules: How SBI Miles Disrupted the Credit Card Launch Playbook SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd. Bronze

7 DDB Mudra Group Acko ACKO Change Agent ACKO General Insurance Finalist

8 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry Kurkure Comedy is a Serious Business - It can drive serious growth when your brand is in trouble PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

9 DDB Mudra Group i-activ Menstrual Cup Cup Talk: Trust Your Sis! Piramal Pharma Limited Finalist

10 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Contributing Agency 2 : Chrome Pictures Flipkart GETTING THE NUMBER 1 PLAYER TO BE SEEN AS THE NUMBER 1 PLAYER Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

11 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM Spotify How Spotify Created an Artist Movement To Make India Pay for Music Spotify India Finalist

12 VML Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Thums Up How Thums Up got regional influencers to spark India's largest debate! The Coca-Cola Company Finalist

13 Ogilvy Group India Allen Solly INFLUENCING WITHOUT INFLUENCERS Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited – Allen Solly Finalist

14 Kulfi Collective Spotify India Spotify Daylists Spotify India Finalist

15 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India COLGATE The CID Goof-up Investigation Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

16 Elements MediaWorks Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 1 : Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 2 : ActiMedia Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 3 : Essencemediacom Whisper Whisper- Keep Girls In School Whisper India Finalist

Data-driven

1 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency Lay's Digitising crops for India's Farmers to help them fight climate change PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Gold

2 DDB Mudra Group Spotify India From accidental discoveries to meet-cutes; how Spotify revolutionised OPM Spotify India Silver

3 Leo Burnett India Gatorade Gatorade Turf Finder - Using data to convert crowded urban spaces into playgrounds PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

Seasonal Marketing – Products

1 The Womb Symphony Coolers THE OG GUNDA IS BACK! Symphony Limited Gold

2 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : ADSMN Interactive Cadbury Celebrations Turning Boys Into Brothers Who Care Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Gold

3 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Firecracker Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India Contributing Agency 3 : Collective Artists Network India Private Ltd. Vaseline Cracking the Lip Care Code Hindustan Unilever Limited Silver

4 Ogilvy Group India Coca Cola Pet pujo with a pop - Coke becomes the beloved sidekick of Pujo The Coca-Cola Company Silver

5 Ogilvy Group India Comfort Making people move out of their Comfort zone Hindustan Unilever Limited Bronze

6 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : DeltaX Cadbury Celebrations Turning Our Ads Into Her Store Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

7 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Turning Your Love Story Into A Fairytale Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

8 McCann Worldgroup India Dabur Chyawanprash Deseasonalizing Immunity Dabur India Limited Finalist

9 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : Publicis Media India Lay's Driving in-home stocking by getting Dhoni to create a new snacking ritual PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

10 DDB Mudra Group RAYMOND HOW WE JOINED EVERYONE’S BARAAT RAYMOND APPAREL LIMITED Finalist

11 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Studio X Contributing Agency 2 : Goodmorning Films Contributing Agency 3 : Wow Labz Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 4 : GAN Studio Private Limited Thums Up India vs India The Coca-Cola Company Finalist

12 DDB Mudra Group Platinum Love Bands Platinum Days of Love - Seasons Campaign Platinum Guild India Finalist

13 FCB Kinnect TVS Jupiter Turning Wides Into Wins With Jupiter TVS Motor Company Limited Finalist

Seasonal Marketing – Service

1 Enormous Brands Make My Trip Tested By Fans MakeMyTrip Homestays Finalist

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Flipkart WHY EVERY AD IS A FLIPKART AD - A CASE STUDY IN GUERILLA MARKETING Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

The Disruptive Differentiators Award

1 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India Contributing Agency 2 : Rapport Worldwide Contributing Agency 3 : Absolute Productions Brooke Bond Red Label When the Monsoons created a Tea Symphony! Hindustan Unilever Limited Silver

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Lodestar UM Spotify How Spotify Created an Artist Movement To Make India Pay for Music Spotify India Silver

3 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Flipkart 1.4 BILLION VISITS IN A COUNTRY OF 1.4 BILLION PEOPLE Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

4 Ogilvy Group India Savlon Savlon: Turning Handwash Rebels into Handwash Legends ITC Limited Bronze

5 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Cadbury Celebrations #MyBirthdaySong Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

6 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Colgate A Toothless Granny's Cutting Machine Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

7 Talented Contributing Agency 1 : Superfly Films Contributing Agency 2 : IPG Mediabrands (Initiative) Contributing Agency 3 : Pulpkey Mediatech Pvt. Ltd. Urban Company Bridging the respect gap Urban Company Finalist

8 Zenith Media (Publicis Groupe) Hero Xtreme 125R Challenging India's gamers to their Extreme Hero MotoCorp Limited Finalist

9 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India Contributing Agency 2 : Little Lamb Brooke Bond Red Label Disrupting Social Media on World Social Media day Hindustan Unilever Limited Finalist

10 OMD McDonalds - Hasta Basta (Happy Bags) Hasta Basta (Happy Bags): Creating wonders from waste!! Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited (McDonald’s India N&E) Finalist

11 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious Oreo How a cookie gave voice to difficult conversations Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

12 Interactive Avenues Pvt. Ltd. Contributing Agency 1 : Mediabrands Content Studio India Amazon Prime Video INDIAN POLICE FORCE CHANGES SHOW PROMOTIONS FOREVER WITH GEN AI Amazon Prime Video Finalist

13 Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Jiomart JIOMART: OPENING E-COMMERCE TO THE NEXT 500 MILLION JioMart (Reliance Retail Ltd.) Finalist

14 82.5 Communications Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India PhonePe PhonePe - Winning the branding game, one payment at a time PhonePe Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

15 Hindustan Unilever Limited Contributing Agency 1 : MullenLowe Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lifebuoy Soap Reimaging Hygiene Through the Power of Play Hindustan Unilever Limited Finalist

16 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Colgate The Sweet Truth Colgate Palmolive India Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

17 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : DeltaX Cadbury Celebrations Turning Our Ads Into Her Store Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

18 McCann Worldgroup India Hero Turning prejudice into pride Hero MotoCorp Limited Finalist

19 VML The Times of India Unplastic India Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. Finalist

20 FCB Kinnect Contributing Agency 1 : FCB/SIX HDFC Bank Vigil Aunty’s Guide to Fighting Scams HDFC Bank Finalist

21 DDB Mudra Group Lead Agency 2 : Star Hopper Contributing Agency 1 : Gaysi Family Contributing Agency 2 : Mindshare India Star India Pvt. Ltd. Words Of Pride STAR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Finalist

Small Budgets – Products

1 Ogilvy Group India Titan EyePlus WHEN EYEWEAR ENTHUSIASTS COULDN'T BELIEVE THEIR EYES Titan Company Limited Silver

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Prodigious Oreo How a cookie seized the World Cup without sponsoring it Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

3 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Avian WE PR Agency Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry Quaker How baby showers gave birth to the importance of oats in Maharashtrian families PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

4 McCann Worldgroup India Campa UGC - User Generated Cola Reliance Retail Limited Finalist

Small Budgets – Services

1 DDB Mudra Group Spotify India From accidental discoveries to meet-cutes; how Spotify revolutionised OPM Spotify India Gold

2 Ogilvy Group India St. Jude The Impossible Choice St. Jude India ChildCare Centres Silver

3 McCann Worldgroup India ESAF Bank Saving her savings ESAF Small Finance Bank Bronze

4 The Womb SAMCO Securities Dalal Street Or Las Vegas? Samco Securities Limited Finalist

5 redBus India redBus India Private Limited Route to 47 by redBus redBus India Finalist

Carpe Diem

1 McCann Worldgroup India Good Day When GoodDay imperfected its smile to make every smile perfect Britannia Industries Limited Silver

2 Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Contributing Agency 2 : Hogarth India Contributing Agency 3 : Retro Films Cadbury 5Star 5 Star 'Erases' Valentine's Day Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. Silver

3 McCann Worldgroup India Maybelline New York Old School, New Rules: How Maybelline Reinvented Cool Maybelline New York Silver

4 DDB Mudra Group Johnson's Baby A CHILD GIVES BIRTH TO A MOTHER Kenvue Finalist

5 McCann Worldgroup India Air India Airline in a sachet Air India Limited Finalist

6 Enormous Brands The Sarayu Ayodhya by The House of Abhinandan Lodha Ayodhya - A Kingdom Reborn The House of Abhinandan Lodha Finalist

7 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman Contributing Agency 2 : SparkFoundry Kurkure Comedy is a Serious Business - It can drive serious growth when your brand is in trouble PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

8 Brand David Communications Pvt. Ltd. Lead Agency 2 : Ogilvy Group India Contributing Agency 1 : Wavemaker India Protinex From Rx to everyday Px Danone Finalist

9 McCann Worldgroup India Daawat How we won the whole year with a single day LT Foods Ltd. Finalist

10 DENTSU CREATIVE INDIA Uber Making Uber the third player in an India v Pakistan cricket World Cup match Uber India Systems Private Limited Finalist

11 DDB Mudra Group McDonald's India (W&S) NOW DELIVERING SUPERSTITIONS Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

12 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Edelman India Contributing Agency 2 : Daftar Creative Room Pepsi Thand.ai matlab Pepsi Cola PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

13 McCann Worldgroup India Incredible India The Big Fat Indian Comeback: How the World Said Yes to India for Destination Weddings Incredible India Finalist

14 SW Network Contributing Agency 1 : Youthbeat Tide Tide vs. Holi Stains Tide Finalist

Commerce & Shopper Marketing

1 McCann Worldgroup India Bosch Earnings Over Comfort : Rewiring the Power Tools story in India Bosch India Silver

2 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Prodigious Contributing Agency 2 : PHD Media India ACKO Getting Indians to reject default car insurance ACKO General Insurance Silver

3 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Flipkart 1.4 BILLION VISITS IN A COUNTRY OF 1.4 BILLION PEOPLE Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. Bronze

4 McCann Worldgroup India Nescafe Brewing India's New Beverage Habit Nestle India Bronze

5 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Mindshare India IKEA What can a Swedish brand teach Indians about their homes? IKEA India Bronze

6 McCann Worldgroup India Maggi From Maggi lovers to Maggi moms Nestle India Finalist

7 Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Jiomart JIOMART: OPENING E-COMMERCE TO THE NEXT 500 MILLION JioMart (Reliance Retail Ltd.) Finalist

8 Leo Burnett India Contributing Agency 1 : Essence Mediacom India Flipkart WHY EVERY AD IS A FLIPKART AD - A CASE STUDY IN GUERILLA MARKETING Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

Wedding Experience

1 McCann Worldgroup India Incredible India The Big Fat Indian Comeback: How the World Said Yes to India for Destination Weddings Incredible India Bronze

2 PUBLICIS WORLDWIDE INDIA Contributing Agency 1 : Saatchi and Saatchi Propagate Enamor Bridal BRIDAL WEAR AND THE PRESSURE OF POLARITY Modenik Pvt. Ltd. Finalist

3 Leo Burnett India Niva Bupa Health Insurance over Horoscopes Niva Bupa Health Insurance Finalist

GRAND EFFIE

No. Agency Information Brand Name: Entry Title Client Information Category Result Note