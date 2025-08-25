Efficacy Worldwide appoints Somnath Sarkarr as Investment Director, Prajesh Dutta as Strategy and Innovation Director

New Delhi: Efficacy Worldwide has announced a series of senior-level appointments as part of its leadership expansion across India. The agency has named Somnath Sarkarr as National Investment Director, Prajesh Dutta as National Director, Strategy and innovation, and Raj Choudhary as Business Head for South.

Sapna Sharma, Co-Founder of Efficacy Worldwide, said, "We are at a pivotal point in our journey and these three key senior appointments underscore our commitment to strengthening leadership and scaling operations across India. With a cumulative experience spanning over half a century, Somnath, Prajesh and Raj will help us forge ahead with creativity, efficiency, and market impact.”

In his new role, Sarkarr will oversee digital (programmatic, search, video) and traditional media investments, driving media buying strategies and managing cross-channel partnerships. He began his career with Madison World and has previously worked with Vivaki Exchange and Lodestar UM. His most recent role was at Initiative, where he served as Vice President, Investment for nine years.

Dutta, who has more than two decades of experience, will lead strategy, team development, and P&L optimisation. He was previously with Madison World and has also held roles at Wavemaker, m/Six, Maxus and GroupM.

Choudhary, with 13 years of experience across content marketing and branding, will be responsible for leading the southern operations. He joins from History TV18, where he was Regional Head in Bengaluru. His earlier career includes roles at Zee Media, Indian Express, Warner Media, Network18, Sony Pictures and Network India.

Efficacy Worldwide, co-founded by Vishnu Sharma and Sapna Sharma in 2021, works across digital, influencer, performance, media and experiential marketing. Its portfolio includes partnerships with Kohler, Omega, Rado, Hero Cycles, Merino Laminates, Suzlon Energy, Foundit (formerly Monster.com), Clear Dekho, ICRI, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, UP Tourism and Microlabs, among others.