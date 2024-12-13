ED visit was limited to the InDeed business only: Dentsu India

New Delhi: Dentsu India on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) visit to its Mumbai office on December 10 was ‘limited to the InDeed business only’.

In a press statement, Dentsu said, “In 2021, we identified suspected fraudulent activity conducted by third parties and some of InDeed’s former employees against whom criminal complaints have also been filed. This activity was limited to the InDeed business only. Three years ago, we proactively reported the matter to the relevant authorities and have been fully cooperating since. It is in connection with the same matter that the Enforcement Directorate (“ED”) visited Dentsu India’s office in Mumbai on December 10, 2024. The ED has not found or seized any properties from Dentsu’s premises. We take fraud and wrongdoing very seriously, with a zero-tolerance policy towards any such behaviour. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities.”

InDeed was Dentsu India’s CSR consulting arm, which was shut down following the criminal complaints filed by the company. All the InDeed staff members, including Posterscope chief Haresh Nayak, under whom the unit was launched and functioning, were sacked.

The company issued the statement in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids on December 10, targeting 19 locations in the Suumaya-Dentsu case.

The ED, in its press release, said that it seized Rs 50 lakh in cash, foreign currency, and gold bars worth Rs 3.4 crore.