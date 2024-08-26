EaseMyTrip ropes in Jacqueline Fernandez as brand ambassador

Delhi: EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's online travel tech platforms, has roped in Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassador.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “We are excited to be associated with Jacqueline Fernandez. Her vibrant personality and passion for travelling, match perfectly with our brand ethos. With her on board, we aim to connect with a broader audience and encourage them to explore the world with confidence. This partnership is the beginning of an exciting chapter, and we are looking forward to a productive journey ahead.”

Sharing her excitement about the partnership with EaseMyTrip, Fernandez said, “Both personally and professionally, travelling has always been a huge part of my life. I’m delighted to be associated with EaseMyTrip, a brand that pledges to make travel easier, more accessible, and memorable for everyone. I am looking forward to working closely with EaseMyTrip.”

As the new face of EaseMyTrip, Fernandez will be featured in a series of television commercials and marketing campaigns that will highlight the brand's offerings.