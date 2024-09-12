Dyson onboards Badshah as Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador for India

Delhi: Dyson, the global technology company, announced Badshah as a Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador for India. This collaboration commences with the launch of Dyson’s first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones: the Dyson OnTrac headphones on September 23, 2024.

Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India, said, “Dyson has huge ambitions to disrupt both the audio category and industry – evidenced by the Dyson OnTrac headphones, unveiled earlier this year. These headphones deliver exceptional sound quality through a high-performance design, underpinned by over 30 years of aero-acoustic research. To celebrate the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones launch across India, it is our great pleasure to announce our first Dyson OnTrac™ headphones Ambassador, Badshah. Known to many across the country, Badshah is an industry icon, known for both his unique blend of music, high fashion and appreciation of high-performing technology. We are delighted to welcome Badshah into the Dyson family.”

Badshah said, “Music is my life, and I believe in the power of exceptional sound. Dyson's commitment to pushing boundaries fits perfectly with my own artistic approach. Their products are not only technologically advanced but also visually appealing, which perfectly aligns with my aesthetics and vision."