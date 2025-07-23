DV’s India clients see 3% year-on-year drop in brand suitability violations

New Delhi: DoubleVerify’s latest Global Insights, APAC Report reveals that brand suitability violations in India declined by 3% year-on-year, dropping to 4.3%, slightly below the global average of 5.2%. The report analyses over one trillion impressions across desktop, mobile and connected TV environments, alongside survey responses from marketers and consumers worldwide.

The decline in brand suitability incidents in India comes despite spikes observed during the 2024 election period, when violation rates surged up to 50 times the norm.

Globally, the report indicates a 15% drop in brand suitability violations, with 'Unsuitable Category' placements continuing to make up 65% of all cases. Fraud and Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) fell by 7% year-on-year; however, bot fraud rose significantly, particularly across mobile apps.

India diverges from the global trend on fraud. The country recorded a 23% rise in Fraud/SIVT violations, reaching 0.6%. According to DoubleVerify data, India’s fraud rates are influenced by a higher share of bot fraud (2.6x) and app fraud (1.9x) compared to other Asia Pacific markets.

Viewability continues to improve across formats. India’s Authentic Viewable Rate rose to 72%, helped by an 11% year-on-year increase on mobile apps and advances in on-screen standards.

Attention metrics show mixed outcomes. India’s Attention Index stood at 118, 18% above the global benchmark and among the highest in the region, but the Engagement Index was the lowest in APAC at 81, suggesting that while ads are being seen, deeper user engagement remains limited.

“As the digital media landscape becomes more complex, advertisers need actionable insights to optimise performance and minimise waste,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Success now depends on precise, real-time insights that ensure every impression meets the highest standards of quality and effectiveness. That is what drives meaningful outcomes in today’s media environment.”

Marketers in India are increasingly turning to commerce media networks. Over 70% of marketers in Southeast Asia and India already advertise on these platforms, and more than 20% plan to expand their spending. Social media channels continue to exceed campaign baselines, reinforcing the shift towards performance-based digital advertising.

Indian consumers now spend an average of 3.4 hours daily consuming online content, primarily on social media. However, 53% of respondents said they would stop using a brand if its advertisement appeared next to false or offensive content. Ad fatigue is also rising, with 46% of APAC users now using ad blockers.

“As India’s digital advertising landscape grows more sophisticated, marketers must shift their focus from merely reach and impressions to delivering meaningful, high-quality experiences,” said Samir Karpe, Country Manager, DoubleVerify India. “Ads that appear in the right context, capture real attention, and uphold brand values are what truly drive performance today. With consumers becoming more discerning and ad fatigue on the rise, media quality is no longer a nice-to-have – it is essential to building trust and achieving measurable outcomes.”

As digital advertising in India continues to evolve, the report suggests a need for brands to strengthen contextual strategies, improve engagement levels, and address persistent fraud risks in a fragmented media ecosystem.