DTC plans image makeover with digital marketing, brand collaborations

New Delhi: Digital marketing, online ticketing and brand collaborations — these are Delhi Transport Corporation's (DTC) plans to increase its revenue and boost its image, NewsDrum reported.

Officials have said that to undergo an image makeover, the public transporter is looking to hire a digital marketing agency to maximise its revenues.

The CAG reports tabled by the government in March this year showed that the DTC's liabilities rose from Rs 28,263 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 65,274 crore in 2021-22.

DTC, which has an active fleet of 3,266 buses, including 1,895 electric buses, has invited an expression of interest from creative agencies to develop and implement a digital marketing strategy to improve DTC's visibility, revenue and brand presence, an official said.

"The agency will be tasked with the execution of multi-channel marketing campaigns, ads across various online platforms and enhancing DTC services promotion across digital and e-commerce platforms.

"The agency will have to work to boost community engagement, sales and revenue, and brand recognition through innovative and targeted campaigns," the official added.

The core focus is on transforming DTC’s operational framework by implementing digital ticketing, AI-driven advertising, and brand collaborations, the official explained, adding that the agency will conduct a feasibility study by leveraging AI and data analytics to modernise DTC’s revenue model.

According to the official, the agency, which will be hired for two years, will also provide alerts of various threats and dynamic risks on social sites and initiate appropriate action to guard against them.

The public transporter also has plans to host giveaways and contests to connect with commuters.