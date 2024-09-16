DS Group brings Lalbaugcha Raja’s pandal to life with AI

Delhi: This Ganesh Chaturthi, along with its Outdoor partner MOMS, Pulse Candy’s latest campaign, ‘Pulse Ek, Avatar Anek,’ made its debut at Ganesh pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja.

It introduced an interactive AI-powered booth that brought their imaginations of Bappa to life. With just a few clicks, devotees could select their preferred Swaroop, Bhava, and background, and watch as their personalised form of Bappa was generated and projected on a grand screen.

Commenting on this innovative experience, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing DSFL, said, "Maharashtra is a key market for our hard-boiled candy business, with the Pulse Ganesh Mahotsav, we aim to resonate with the young audience, ensuring that the brand remains both relevant and cherished. By blending tradition with technology, the Pulse Ganesh Mahotsav allows us to connect with the youth and the community at large, offering them a memorable experience that resonates with the spirit of the festival. Through this initiative, we aim to celebrate the diversity of choices and the vibrancy of devotion, much like our Pulse candy flavours."

Speaking about the campaign and its idea, Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS, said, “We are thrilled to introduce 'Pulse Ek, Avatar Anek' and witness the incredible fusion of technology and tradition. By leveraging AI to create personalized avatars of Bappa, we’ve not only enhanced the celebratory experience but also engaged devotees in a truly interactive and memorable way.”