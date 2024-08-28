Dreame Technology launches personal grooming and styling products range

Delhi: Dreame Technology has announced its entry into the personal grooming and styling segment with the launch of a new range of products in India.

The lineup includes the High-Speed Hair Dryer - Pocket, Glory and Gleam, the AirStyle 5-in-1 Hair Care and Styling System and IPL Hair Removal Device.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India, stated, “Technology is at the heart of Dreame’s operations, and we are passionate about using it to create products that elevate user experience. The Dreame set of hair and beauty products showcases the brand’s commitment to offering state-of-the-art features for hair drying, styling, finishing and maintenance, all while maintaining elegance, durability and user-friendliness. By simplifying and providing a salon-like upkeep through the five products, we hope to redefine home-based cosmetology and elevate self-care standards and practices for consumers across India.”