Dove encourages to ‘Pause, Reverse and Play’ in its biggest OOH venture

Delhi: Dove launched its OOH campaign for its new 10-in-1 Deep Repair Treatment Mask, titled "Pause, Reverse, and Play.”

This expansive campaign aims to cover over 4000 key touchpoints across India, placed in areas such as malls, highways, residential neighbourhoods, metro stations, and locations in 12 cities: Bangalore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, and Thane.

Featuring multiple digital displays, the company revealed that this campaign is one of the biggest OOH campaigns by the brand.

"OOH is a crucial medium to impactfully reinforce Dove’s expertise in hair care" said Sairam Subramanian, Vice-President, Hair Care, HUL. “This being one of our biggest OOH campaigns to date, we have strategically positioned our assets in key locations across cities and in different formats. This campaign celebrates the journey of beautiful hair without any worry of hair damage with Dove’s new 10 in 1 Deep Repair Treatment Hair mask.”

The campaign aims to encourage consumers to integrate the hair mask into their weekly routine to "hit reverse" on damage and "Press Play" with revitalised, healthy hair.

