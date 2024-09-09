Domino's Pizza faces heat for recent Ganesh Chaturthi themed ad

Delhi: Amita Sachdeva, an advocate at the Delhi High Court, has launched a complaint against the recent Domino's Pizza ad that uses wordplay in a Ganesh Chaturthi wish.

The ad says, “Pizza so good, even Bappa says More-Ya,” making a pun out of the traditional Ganesh Chaturthi chant of ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya!’

The ad also features lord Ganesha to have a pizza as his head.

Sachdeva tweeted the statement of her complaint on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “If people do not cease insulting our Hindu Dharma, we will continue to take legal action against them. Our persistence in defending our faith will be unwavering.”

https://x.com/SachdevaAmita/status/1832811051408363666

Sachdeva highlighted that the wordplay was insensitive towards the Hindu community and has requested for action against Dominos Pizza.

Netizens flooded her comment section with the intention to boycott Dominos and hold them accountable for the same.