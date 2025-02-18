Django-invests-in-creative-agency-Extra

New Delhi: Django, an integrated digital marketing agency based in Mumbai, has partnered with Extra, the creative agency specialising in branding, video production, art direction, and social media marketing.

With this partnership, Django aims to bring its network agency into the global spotlight.

Founded in 2020 by Priyal Kashyap, Kajol Somaya, and Niloni Pomal, Extra is a multidisciplinary studio dedicated to helping entrepreneurs build or reinvent their brand identities.

Extra has worked with clients like Netflix, Sprite, Acko, and Reliance Brands. The agency has worked across diverse sectors, including Alco Bev, FMCG, Fintech, Fashion, and Real Estate, primarily collaborating with owner-led brands.

"We are thrilled to have Django Digital as a partner on our journey," said Niloni Pomal, Co-founder of Extra. "This partnership is centred on collaboration, mentorship, and unlocking new growth opportunities. At Extra, we have always been committed to pushing boundaries. With Django’s support, we are excited to scale new heights, deliver more impactful campaigns, and create work that truly resonates with our audience."

“Niloni has been working with us since Django was founded. And now she wanted to move out to start her venture. She is extremely good with their designs. This further opens up Django’s branding capabilities to what they have been. Most of our branding projects will be done in collaboration with Extra. More so Niloni knows how Django operates so it will be a smoother method of operating’’ said Shivang Shah, Founder Django.

This alliance will enable Extra to leverage Django’s expertise in business mentorship and guidance.