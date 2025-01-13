Advertisment

Django Digital is now “DJANGO”

Django has gone through a rebranding process with a new identity, a new logo, and a new website

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Django Digital has dropped the "Digital" from its name to reflect the growth and evolution of its services over the years. 

Django has gone through a rebranding process with a new identity, a new logo, and a new website and will be moving into a new office in February. 

This move is further explained by a podcast series that launched on Instagram and YouTube. 

Over the past five years, the agency has grown into a team of 65+ professionals, having collaborated with over 120 brands across multiple segments & industries.

Its expertise spans across:

  • Social Media Management

  • Creative Brand Campaigns

  • Photoshoots & Films (all genres)

  • Influencer Marketing

  • Performance Marketing

  • Tech - Website Building & SEO

  • Affiliate Marketing

