Django Digital is now “DJANGO”

New Delhi: Django Digital has dropped the "Digital" from its name to reflect the growth and evolution of its services over the years.
Django has gone through a rebranding process with a new identity, a new logo, and a new website and will be moving into a new office in February.
This move is further explained by a podcast series that launched on Instagram and YouTube.
Over the past five years, the agency has grown into a team of 65+ professionals, having collaborated with over 120 brands across multiple segments & industries.
Its expertise spans across:
-
Social Media Management
-
Creative Brand Campaigns
-
Photoshoots & Films (all genres)
-
Influencer Marketing
-
Performance Marketing
-
Tech - Website Building & SEO
-
Affiliate Marketing