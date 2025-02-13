Django appoints Natasha Bhatia as CBO

New Delhi: Django has announced Natasha Bhatia's appointment as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

This announcement comes ahead of the agency’s rebranding and expansion strategy to enhance its market presence and service offerings.

With extensive experience across business development, influencer marketing, public relations, and strategy, Bhatia will be pivotal in driving Django's business growth, increasing revenue, and expanding its presence across key markets.

"Natasha is a highly experienced and skilled business strategist, and we’re thrilled to have her on board again," said Shivang Shah, Co-Founder of Django. "Her leadership will be instrumental in helping us scale and adapt to the ever-evolving market landscape. We’re confident that Django will see significant growth under her guidance as we implement our new vision. Her network outside of India will be used to identify opportunities that will help Indian brands start and excel globally"

Before taking on the CBO role, Bhatia held a key position at OML Entertainment, where she fostered high-profile client relationships across the European market for the global alcoholic beverage brand Bacardi.

"I’m excited to join Django at this pivotal moment," said Bhatia. "The agency's forward-thinking approach and focus on growth are what attracted me to the role. I’m eager to work with the team to drive expansion, build new business opportunities, and help shape the next chapter of Django’s success."

Over the past five years, Django has grown into a team of over 65 professionals, having collaborated with over 120 brands across multiple segments and industries. The agency has gone through a rebranding process with a new identity, a new logo, and a new website and will be moving into a new office in February.