Digitek partners with Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf for festive season

Delhi: Digitek has announced its latest strategic collaboration with Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

“We are delighted to welcome Janhvi and Rohit to the Digitek family,” said Amit Kumar Saraff, Managing Director of Digitek. “Their dynamic energy and widespread influence perfectly align with our brand’s vision. This association underscores our commitment to innovation and engaging meaningfully with our audience.”

Rajesh Joshi, Director of Chariot Productions Media—the agency facilitating this collaboration—added, “As the media partner for Digitek, we recognize the dynamic presence and widespread appeal that Janhvi and Rohit bring. Their alignment with Digitek’s brand values and vision will enhance our efforts to merge cutting-edge technology with the vibrant world of entertainment. We eagerly anticipate blending these elements to create something truly remarkable.”

The collaboration will officially commence during the upcoming festival season, featuring a series of campaigns.