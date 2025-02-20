DigiStreet Media revamps Mangal Electrical Industries’ brand identity

New Delhi: Mangal Electrical Industries, a transformer core and components manufacturing company, recently launched a brand overhaul. This transformation, driven by the creative agency DigiStreet Media, encompassed a revamped logo, tagline, colour scheme, fonts, and a modernised digital and offline presence across platforms.

This repositioning has helped Mangal Electrical Industries emphasise on the company's commitment to adapt, grow, and connect with its stakeholders in a more dynamic and forward-thinking way establishing it as a global leader.

The new logo embodies the brand’s core values. Designed by DigiStreet, it incorporates the clover leaf concept, representing a holistic approach to growth & a life full circle, with three leaves symbolising quality, reliability, and precision. The brand's name, "Mangal," has been used in place of the fourth leaf, focusing on sustainability.

Along with this, the new colour palette includes green, symbolising growth and life, and other tones of blue reflecting trust and reliability, underscoring the company's commitment to both innovation and eco-consciousness.

The brand has also transitioned its tagline and communication, from "Promoting Higher Values" to "Serve & Conserve" encapsulating the brand's dual commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders while promoting sustainability at the core of its operations.

"Today, my team and I are beyond thrilled to unveil the revamped brand identity," said Aniketa Mangal, Director, Mangal Electrical Industries.

"As a forward-thinking company, we believe it's essential that our brand reflects the innovation, growth, and evolution we stand for. According to me, you can't claim to be leading change if your brand is still anchored in outdated designs and old paradigms.”

Mangal further said, “Our rebranding goes beyond aesthetics, it's a reflection of our embracing a dynamic identity that speaks of Mangal and I would also like to thank Darpan and team for putting this together & making it possible with their dynamic concepts."

Darpan Sharma, CEO and Strategist of DigiStreet Media, shared, “Rebranding Mangal was more than a design challenge. It was a mission to craft a meaningful identity that seamlessly connects the legacy of the company with its vision ahead that we are proud as a team to summarize in 2 words as we coined ‘Serve & Conserve’.”