Digidarts wins performance marketing mandate for Dabur

New Delhi: Digidarts has secured the performance marketing mandate for Dabur.
As part of this engagement, Digidarts will focus on building and executing 360° performance-driven campaigns that enhance Dabur’s visibility across multiple digital platforms.
Siddhartha Vanvani, CEO of Digidarts, said, “Collaborating with a powerhouse brand like Dabur is a significant milestone for us. We at Digidarts leverage our skills with the values of the organisation that we work with. This partnership is not just about marketing—it’s about storytelling that resonates across generations.”
The agency’s proprietary tool, DecisionBoard.ai, will play a pivotal role in real-time analytics, ensuring agile and effective decision-making.