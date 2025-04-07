Dhruv Dhawan joins The Trade Desk as VP - Revenue, India

New Delhi: Dhruv Dhawan has joined The Trade Desk as Vice-President - Revenue, India. Dhawan shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post. He led digital growth for mid-tier and emerging clients at JioStar.

Dhawan said in the LinkedIn post, “On March 31, I ended my stint at Jiostar (erstwhile Disney+ Hotstar). In the time I spent there, I was blessed to work with an amazing set of leaders, peers and an absolute amazing team I led. I loved my time learning the ropes on driving business and operations for Live sports and entertainment, finding the balance between free users vs subscribers, understanding the world of content, especially around the P&L and the combined power of linear and digital streaming.”

He added, “So What's next? I am super stoked and excited to begin the new chapter with The Trade Desk as Vice President, Revenue for India!”

“It’s an incredible time to join, with India’s open internet ecosystem exploding with fast-growing advertising opportunities. Over the last four years, Tejinder Gill and his exceptional team have built something special, transforming how brands in India engage with audiences and pushing advertisers to think in bold, new ways. I believe The Trade Desk is uniquely placed to help marketers navigate this dynamic digital world and make a real impact,” he said.

“I’m very keen to build on this momentum, collaborating with advertisers and agency partners to accelerate growth, strengthen partnerships, and create impactful advertising experiences,” Dhawan concluded.

Dhawan has 20+ years of experience in communications, digital evangelism and consulting in the fields of sales, marketing, and product management.

Before JioStar, he worked at Google for nine years, rising from Industry Manager to Industry Lead - FMCG and CPG D2C. At Bharti Airtel, he worked in multiple roles in sales and marketing. Before Airtel, he was with Accenture in management consulting.