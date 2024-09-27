Designyatra’s Academy Of Play hosts day 1 with talks on designing and creativity

New Delhi: Designyatra’s Academy of Play opened its doors on September 26 to over 1000 delegates at the Grand Hyatt in Goa.

The day began with Matt Alagiah, editor-in-chief of the creative platform It’s Nice That.

He talked about the platform’s journey, the future of design, the inner workings of It’s Nice That and offered practical advice for creatives.

He then introduced Kaja Solgaard Dahl.

Dahl talked about the world of stones, perfumes, and sculptures, sharing her journey from being a 14-year-old fascinated by nature to a designer of large-scale masterpieces.

Next, 3D artist Eva Cremers took the stage. Her presentation was a riot of colour, creativity, and experimentation.

The duo Mark Williams and Joe Weir, the creative minds behind That Thing, followed. As the architects of Designyatra’s Academy of Play, they shared the story of its creation and showcased the blend of words and design.

Next, design maverick Aaquib Wani danced onto the stage. His talk was a mix of humour, passion, and inspiration. From his days as a little boy who failed 11th standard twice to becoming one of India’s prominent designers, Aaquib’s journey left the audience laughing, learning, and deeply inspired.

Finally, designer Johannes Torpe wowed the crowd with stories from his childhood in Denmark to his evolution into designing clubs and shops to trains and futuristic space concepts. He talked about his work, including his time as global creative head of Bang and Olufsen.

There are still two days of Designyatra to come.

This year’s Designyatra, with its "Academy of Play" theme, focuses on mastering the art of play in design. Presented by Zee5, with journey partner Air India Express and celebration partner Johnnie Walker, the event continues on September 27 and 28.