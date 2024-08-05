Dentsu Creative Webchutney elevates Gia Fernandes to National Creative Director- West

New Delhi: Gia Fernandes has been promoted to National Creative Director-West at Dentsu Creative Webchutney.

She joined the company two years ago as Group Creative Director.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/gia-fernandes-669a06148_im-happy-to-share-that-im-starting-a-new-activity-7226086433147518976-Wkmy?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

With over 14 years of experience, Fernandes has previously worked at VMLY&R, FCB Ulka, Whyness Worldwide, and Contract Advertising.

She began her career as an intern at Creativeland Asia in 2009.