Dentsu India names Sujata Dwibedy dentsu X CEO; Jose Leon Retail Media Business CEO

New Delhi: Dentsu India on Monday elevated Sujata Dwibedy to CEO of dentsu X while Jose Leon was named CEO, Retail Media Business.

Both Sujata and Jose will continue to report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.

As CEO of dentsu X, Dwibedy will architect the agency’s next chapter, leveraging her 26 years of expertise across strategy, planning, research, buying, and innovation.

Her mandate includes driving integrated excellence across media, technology, and creative services while fostering transformative partnerships and delivering exceptional client and consumer outcomes. Her legacy of crafting results-driven strategies uniquely positions her to steer dentsu X toward sustained growth and elevated market leadership.

Leon, as CEO of the Retail Media Business, will spearhead efforts to collaborate with retailers and drive incremental revenue through expertise on both the sell and buy sides of retail media.

Dentsu said that his appointment reinforces dentsu India’s commitment to expanding its retail media offerings, delivering a market-leading solution that combines consultation, implementation, and activation at scale.

“With a tech-agnostic approach, dentsu leverages advanced capabilities to deliver flexible and impactful solutions. As the only network managing both the buy and sell sides, dentsu creates unparalleled outcomes for retailers and brands alike. Jose is set to further enhance dentsu’s retail expertise, ensuring it remains a leader in innovation and delivers meaningful impact for clients,” Densu said.

Dwibedy said, “This is an extraordinary opportunity to lead dentsu X at such a transformative moment for the industry. dentsu X has always stood for audacity and innovation, and I am deeply honoured to lead its journey into a bold new era. My focus will be on building scalable solutions, fostering enduring partnerships, and cultivating a culture that empowers our people to thrive. Together, we will shape the future of brand and business transformation with purpose and precision.”

Leon added, “Retail Media, or New Stream Media, is now seen as a game-changer for boosting retailer profits. With AI, we deliver hyper-personalized content by integrating data in near real-time, transforming advertising. This automation and personalisation drive better media efficiency, helping advertisers prove their advertising spend. As New Stream Media grows rapidly, dentsu has built strong capabilities to run tech-driven campaigns and scale partnerships. I’m excited to build on this momentum and expand these efforts in India.”

Leon brings extensive expertise in deep tech, commerce, and digital consulting, gained through leadership roles at global digital platform companies like Adobe and Publicis. Prior to this, he served as CEO of dentsu X, successfully passing on the growth baton to Dwibedy.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, said, “Sujata and Jose’s appointments reflect our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to staying ahead of the curve. Sujata’s extensive expertise in strategic growth, operational efficiency, and building high-performing teams aligns seamlessly with our ambitions. Combined with Jose’s deep understanding of data, omnichannel campaign execution, and retail, this leadership duo will propel dentsu to new heights, delivering unparalleled value and innovation to our clients.”