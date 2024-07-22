Dentsu India launches ‘Fresher Accelerator Program’

Delhi: Dentsu India has announced the launch of its Fresher Accelerator Program, an initiative aimed to equip fresh graduates with skills and expertise. This is a six-month program.



Through the initial three months of training, the program aims to provide comprehensive learning with classroom sessions, live assignments, case studies, and presentation opportunities.



dentsu India’s FAP has a selection process, involving assessments, interviews, and internal tests. Upon successful completion, participants are integrated into dentsu India practices.



Some of the key features offered by the program include hands-on training, industry insights, collaborative learning and holistic development,



Commenting on the launch, Unmesh Pawar, Chief People Officer, South Asia, dentsu, said, “I am thrilled to introduce our Fresher Accelerator Program. At dentsu, learning never stops! This program provides fresh graduates with continuous learning and adaptation opportunities in our fast-paced industry through rigorous training, mentorship, and hands-on experience. We are committed to fostering a diverse, dynamic workplace that promotes creativity and innovation. By investing in great talent to support our clients' transformation journeys in the marketing space, the FAP program is our way of building talent density at dentsu. This program is designed to unlock the potential of this industry's next generation of talent. We strongly encourage fresh graduates to apply for this challenging and rewarding program.”

The media brief highlighted the following links for the programs:

Careers at dentsu- Media Trainee

Careers at dentsu - Graduate Trainee

Careers at dentsu - Associate Business Analyst